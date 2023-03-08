Greenville loses in final four of BarstoolU’s ‘Best Bar Town’ contest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville was knocked out of BarstoolU’s contest to determine the best bar in America.

Greenville was the No. 13 seed in the “Best Bar Contest” and got past Baton Rogue, La., Gainesville, Fla., Clemson, S.C., and Knoxville, Tenn., but was knocked out by Syracuse, N.Y. in the final four of the tournament.

The contest replaced the Best Bar one that Sup Dogs won three times in four years: 2022, 2020 and 2019.

You can track the entire tournament on the Barstool Twitter page.

