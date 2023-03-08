Open in App
Wilkesville, OH
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Wilkeville woman arrested after vehicle pursuit

By By Staff reports,

4 days ago

MCARTHUR – A Wilkesville woman was arrested after she led Vinton County sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle pursuit, later allegedly driving her vehicle into a cruiser’s door and nearly striking a deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

When sheriff’s deputies discovered a vehicle sitting in the middle of Minerton Road while on patrol Wednesday morning, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle but the vehicle fled, according to the sheriff’s office. A vehicle pursuit ensued until the vehicle reached Cardwell Road in Vinton, and deputies trapped the vehicle at a dead end.

Deputies attempted to apprehend the suspect, later identified as Angel Ferrell, 44, of Wilkesville, when she allegedly put her vehicle in reverse and rammed the door of the Sheriff’s cruiser nearly striking a deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

A taser was deployed to stop Ferrell from causing further damage or injury, and she was shortly apprehended thereafter. It was then discovered Ferrell had suspected narcotics in her mouth attempting to eat them to avoid deputies discovering the drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ferrell was arrested and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. A bond hearing is expected to be held this week in Vinton County Court.

A sheriff’s cruiser was damaged during the incident and the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to investigate the damage that had been done.

Luckily, no Deputies were injured during the incident.

