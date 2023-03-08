Open in App
North Dakota State
See more from this location?
KX News

What goes into a health inspection at a restaurant?

By Jordan Rodriguez,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXvyK_0lCGw5NM00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — One bad experience at a restaurant may make a person never want to go back. Your short time at a restaurant can either make or break your opinion about them and a big factor in influencing that opinion is how clean the eatery is.

Restaurants in North Dakota are subject to routine health inspections, which look closely at their kitchens, food storage, and cleaning methods. They also observe the overall cleanliness of the kitchen to make sure it is up to standards.

EVENTS: Between Two Cultures at Belle Mehus

Even if a restaurant does get a clean bill of health, though, someone may get sick from it anyways. Why? Some chefs say a common reason is due to food that was labeled improperly or cooks failing to change their gloves or equipment.

“Cross-contamination of using tongs or other cookware that touched raw ingredients and then something else can be a common way people get sick,” explained Whiskey Nine Executive Chef, Noah McKnight.

McKnight also said if you feel the restaurant is too dirty for you, it is also likely that the kitchen will be as well.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Dakota State newsLocal North Dakota State
Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot identified
Minot, ND12 days ago
Winter storm shuts down interstates, blamed in fatal wreck
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Bismarck Police officer placed on administrative leave
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
This Is The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Georgia
Atlanta, GA18 days ago
This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Texas
Dallas, TX12 days ago
Watford City man killed in collision with truck on Highway 85
Watford City, ND2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
One man in custody following vehicle chase, crash, foot chase along U.S. 2 in Williston
Williston, ND3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy