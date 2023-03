Where people in Pierce County, WA are moving to most right now

SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Pierce County, WA are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pierce County, Washington are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Pierce County, WA between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

SuperMmeyers // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Liberty County, Georgia

- Migration to Liberty County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 282

- Migration from Liberty County, Georgia to Pierce County, Washington: 76

- Net migration: 206 to Liberty County, Georgia

Garydunncolumbusgausa // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Muscogee County, Georgia

- Migration to Muscogee County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 299

- Migration from Muscogee County, Georgia to Pierce County, Washington: 114

- Net migration: 185 to Muscogee County, Georgia

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#28. Lane County, Oregon

- Migration to Lane County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 308

- Migration from Lane County, Oregon to Pierce County, Washington: 81

- Net migration: 227 to Lane County, Oregon

Munich // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Fairfax County, Virginia

- Migration to Fairfax County, Virginia in 2015-2019: 325

- Migration from Fairfax County, Virginia to Pierce County, Washington: 66

- Net migration: 259 to Fairfax County, Virginia

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#26. Pima County, Arizona

- Migration to Pima County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 334

- Migration from Pima County, Arizona to Pierce County, Washington: 149

- Net migration: 185 to Pima County, Arizona

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#25. Multnomah County, Oregon

- Migration to Multnomah County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 346

- Migration from Multnomah County, Oregon to Pierce County, Washington: 445

- Net migration: 99 to Pierce County, Washington

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Guadalupe County, Texas

- Migration to Guadalupe County, Texas in 2015-2019: 347

- Migration from Guadalupe County, Texas to Pierce County, Washington: 0

- Net migration: 347 to Guadalupe County, Texas

BenjaminMonroy // Wikimedia Commons

#23. El Paso County, Texas

- Migration to El Paso County, Texas in 2015-2019: 358

- Migration from El Paso County, Texas to Pierce County, Washington: 532

- Net migration: 174 to Pierce County, Washington

Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lewis County, Washington

- Migration to Lewis County, Washington in 2015-2019: 367

- Migration from Lewis County, Washington to Pierce County, Washington: 167

- Net migration: 200 to Lewis County, Washington

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Grays Harbor County, Washington

- Migration to Grays Harbor County, Washington in 2015-2019: 416

- Migration from Grays Harbor County, Washington to Pierce County, Washington: 236

- Net migration: 180 to Grays Harbor County, Washington

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#20. Los Angeles County, California

- Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 416

- Migration from Los Angeles County, California to Pierce County, Washington: 803

- Net migration: 387 to Pierce County, Washington

Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clark County, Washington

- Migration to Clark County, Washington in 2015-2019: 420

- Migration from Clark County, Washington to Pierce County, Washington: 494

- Net migration: 74 to Pierce County, Washington

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Mason County, Washington

- Migration to Mason County, Washington in 2015-2019: 450

- Migration from Mason County, Washington to Pierce County, Washington: 186

- Net migration: 264 to Mason County, Washington

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#17. Riverside County, California

- Migration to Riverside County, California in 2015-2019: 514

- Migration from Riverside County, California to Pierce County, Washington: 259

- Net migration: 255 to Riverside County, California

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#16. Skagit County, Washington

- Migration to Skagit County, Washington in 2015-2019: 526

- Migration from Skagit County, Washington to Pierce County, Washington: 60

- Net migration: 466 to Skagit County, Washington

Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Whitman County, Washington

- Migration to Whitman County, Washington in 2015-2019: 553

- Migration from Whitman County, Washington to Pierce County, Washington: 335

- Net migration: 218 to Whitman County, Washington

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#14. Whatcom County, Washington

- Migration to Whatcom County, Washington in 2015-2019: 583

- Migration from Whatcom County, Washington to Pierce County, Washington: 294

- Net migration: 289 to Whatcom County, Washington

Michael S. Shannon // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Yakima County, Washington

- Migration to Yakima County, Washington in 2015-2019: 587

- Migration from Yakima County, Washington to Pierce County, Washington: 353

- Net migration: 234 to Yakima County, Washington

randy andy // Shutterstock

#12. Clark County, Nevada

- Migration to Clark County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 647

- Migration from Clark County, Nevada to Pierce County, Washington: 260

- Net migration: 387 to Clark County, Nevada

Canva

#11. Bexar County, Texas

- Migration to Bexar County, Texas in 2015-2019: 723

- Migration from Bexar County, Texas to Pierce County, Washington: 430

- Net migration: 293 to Bexar County, Texas

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#10. El Paso County, Colorado

- Migration to El Paso County, Colorado in 2015-2019: 781

- Migration from El Paso County, Colorado to Pierce County, Washington: 1,025

- Net migration: 244 to Pierce County, Washington

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#9. Honolulu County, Hawaii

- Migration to Honolulu County, Hawaii in 2015-2019: 785

- Migration from Honolulu County, Hawaii to Pierce County, Washington: 651

- Net migration: 134 to Honolulu County, Hawaii

MrX // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Kittitas County, Washington

- Migration to Kittitas County, Washington in 2015-2019: 825

- Migration from Kittitas County, Washington to Pierce County, Washington: 181

- Net migration: 644 to Kittitas County, Washington

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bell County, Texas

- Migration to Bell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 918

- Migration from Bell County, Texas to Pierce County, Washington: 765

- Net migration: 153 to Bell County, Texas

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 959

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Pierce County, Washington: 664

- Net migration: 295 to Maricopa County, Arizona

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#5. Spokane County, Washington

- Migration to Spokane County, Washington in 2015-2019: 1,226

- Migration from Spokane County, Washington to Pierce County, Washington: 548

- Net migration: 678 to Spokane County, Washington

SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Snohomish County, Washington

- Migration to Snohomish County, Washington in 2015-2019: 1,950

- Migration from Snohomish County, Washington to Pierce County, Washington: 1,596

- Net migration: 354 to Snohomish County, Washington

Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Kitsap County, Washington

- Migration to Kitsap County, Washington in 2015-2019: 2,003

- Migration from Kitsap County, Washington to Pierce County, Washington: 2,206

- Net migration: 203 to Pierce County, Washington

Bluedisk // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Thurston County, Washington

- Migration to Thurston County, Washington in 2015-2019: 4,177

- Migration from Thurston County, Washington to Pierce County, Washington: 2,543

- Net migration: 1,634 to Thurston County, Washington

kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#1. King County, Washington

- Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 11,581

- Migration from King County, Washington to Pierce County, Washington: 20,736

- Net migration: 9,155 to Pierce County, Washington