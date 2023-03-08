Where people in Stevens County, WA are moving to most right now

Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons
Where people in Stevens County, WA are moving to most
To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Stevens County, Washington are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Stevens County, WA between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#30. Owen County, Indiana
- Migration to Owen County, Indiana in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Owen County, Indiana to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Owen County, Indiana
#29. Gallatin County, Montana
- Migration to Gallatin County, Montana in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Gallatin County, Montana to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Gallatin County, Montana
#28. Lee County, Florida
- Migration to Lee County, Florida in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Lee County, Florida to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Lee County, Florida
#27. Bossier Parish, Louisiana
- Migration to Bossier Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Bossier Parish, Louisiana to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Bossier Parish, Louisiana
#26. Pinal County, Arizona
- Migration to Pinal County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Pinal County, Arizona to Stevens County, Washington: 12
- Net migration: 13 to Pinal County, Arizona
#25. Utah County, Utah
- Migration to Utah County, Utah in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Utah County, Utah to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Utah County, Utah
#24. Whatcom County, Washington
- Migration to Whatcom County, Washington in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Whatcom County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 72
- Net migration: 42 to Stevens County, Washington
#23. Maui County, Hawaii
- Migration to Maui County, Hawaii in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Maui County, Hawaii to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Maui County, Hawaii
#22. Clark County, Nevada
- Migration to Clark County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Clark County, Nevada to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Clark County, Nevada
#21. Manitowoc County, Wisconsin
- Migration to Manitowoc County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Manitowoc County, Wisconsin to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Manitowoc County, Wisconsin
#20. Nez Perce County, Idaho
- Migration to Nez Perce County, Idaho in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Nez Perce County, Idaho to Stevens County, Washington: 23
- Net migration: 17 to Nez Perce County, Idaho
#19. Bonner County, Idaho
- Migration to Bonner County, Idaho in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Bonner County, Idaho to Stevens County, Washington: 6
- Net migration: 38 to Bonner County, Idaho
#18. Pend Oreille County, Washington
- Migration to Pend Oreille County, Washington in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Pend Oreille County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 50
- Net migration: 6 to Stevens County, Washington
#17. Franklin County, Arkansas
- Migration to Franklin County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Franklin County, Arkansas to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Franklin County, Arkansas
#16. Washoe County, Nevada
- Migration to Washoe County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Washoe County, Nevada to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Washoe County, Nevada
#15. Kittitas County, Washington
- Migration to Kittitas County, Washington in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Kittitas County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 12
- Net migration: 36 to Kittitas County, Washington
#14. Snohomish County, Washington
- Migration to Snohomish County, Washington in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Snohomish County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 35
- Net migration: 17 to Snohomish County, Washington
#13. Gila County, Arizona
- Migration to Gila County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Gila County, Arizona to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 54 to Gila County, Arizona
#12. King County, Washington
- Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from King County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 43
- Net migration: 21 to King County, Washington
#11. Latah County, Idaho
- Migration to Latah County, Idaho in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Latah County, Idaho to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 65 to Latah County, Idaho
#10. Thurston County, Washington
- Migration to Thurston County, Washington in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Thurston County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 6
- Net migration: 61 to Thurston County, Washington
#9. Broward County, Florida
- Migration to Broward County, Florida in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Broward County, Florida to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 78 to Broward County, Florida
#8. Benton County, Washington
- Migration to Benton County, Washington in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Benton County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 19
- Net migration: 65 to Benton County, Washington
#7. Whitman County, Washington
- Migration to Whitman County, Washington in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Whitman County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 12
- Net migration: 73 to Whitman County, Washington
#6. Ferry County, Washington
- Migration to Ferry County, Washington in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Ferry County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 56
- Net migration: 51 to Ferry County, Washington
#5. Island County, Washington
- Migration to Island County, Washington in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Island County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 21
- Net migration: 89 to Island County, Washington
#4. Drew County, Arkansas
- Migration to Drew County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Drew County, Arkansas to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 126 to Drew County, Arkansas
#3. Clackamas County, Oregon
- Migration to Clackamas County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Clackamas County, Oregon to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 165 to Clackamas County, Oregon
#2. Pierce County, Washington
- Migration to Pierce County, Washington in 2015-2019: 215
- Migration from Pierce County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 46
- Net migration: 169 to Pierce County, Washington
#1. Spokane County, Washington
- Migration to Spokane County, Washington in 2015-2019: 1,370
- Migration from Spokane County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 1,070
- Net migration: 300 to Spokane County, Washington
