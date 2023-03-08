Open in App
Stevens County, WA
Where people in Stevens County, WA are moving to most right now

By Stacker,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ucca6_0lCGvcBl00

Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Stevens County, WA are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Stevens County, Washington are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Stevens County, WA between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37F0Hl_0lCGvcBl00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Owen County, Indiana

- Migration to Owen County, Indiana in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Owen County, Indiana to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 21 to Owen County, Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gUIs_0lCGvcBl00
Canva

#29. Gallatin County, Montana

- Migration to Gallatin County, Montana in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Gallatin County, Montana to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Gallatin County, Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmUu4_0lCGvcBl00
Nadezda Murmakova // Shutterstock

#28. Lee County, Florida

- Migration to Lee County, Florida in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Lee County, Florida to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Lee County, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTZBg_0lCGvcBl00
Gwmackey // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Bossier Parish, Louisiana

- Migration to Bossier Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Bossier Parish, Louisiana to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 25 to Bossier Parish, Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06evqH_0lCGvcBl00
zeesstof // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Pinal County, Arizona

- Migration to Pinal County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Pinal County, Arizona to Stevens County, Washington: 12
- Net migration: 13 to Pinal County, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0lCGvcBl00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Utah County, Utah

- Migration to Utah County, Utah in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Utah County, Utah to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Utah County, Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0lCGvcBl00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#24. Whatcom County, Washington

- Migration to Whatcom County, Washington in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Whatcom County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 72
- Net migration: 42 to Stevens County, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UGJW_0lCGvcBl00
pikappa51 // Shutterstock

#23. Maui County, Hawaii

- Migration to Maui County, Hawaii in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Maui County, Hawaii to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Maui County, Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0lCGvcBl00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#22. Clark County, Nevada

- Migration to Clark County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Clark County, Nevada to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Clark County, Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMnJS_0lCGvcBl00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Manitowoc County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Manitowoc County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Manitowoc County, Wisconsin to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Manitowoc County, Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OK1nz_0lCGvcBl00
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Nez Perce County, Idaho

- Migration to Nez Perce County, Idaho in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Nez Perce County, Idaho to Stevens County, Washington: 23
- Net migration: 17 to Nez Perce County, Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbr3t_0lCGvcBl00
L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bonner County, Idaho

- Migration to Bonner County, Idaho in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Bonner County, Idaho to Stevens County, Washington: 6
- Net migration: 38 to Bonner County, Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxihI_0lCGvcBl00
Ruthven78 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Pend Oreille County, Washington

- Migration to Pend Oreille County, Washington in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Pend Oreille County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 50
- Net migration: 6 to Stevens County, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzyPu_0lCGvcBl00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Franklin County, Arkansas

- Migration to Franklin County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Franklin County, Arkansas to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Franklin County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g43iE_0lCGvcBl00
Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#16. Washoe County, Nevada

- Migration to Washoe County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Washoe County, Nevada to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Washoe County, Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5Ypc_0lCGvcBl00
MrX // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kittitas County, Washington

- Migration to Kittitas County, Washington in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Kittitas County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 12
- Net migration: 36 to Kittitas County, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxgQO_0lCGvcBl00
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Snohomish County, Washington

- Migration to Snohomish County, Washington in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Snohomish County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 35
- Net migration: 17 to Snohomish County, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256ae2_0lCGvcBl00
Alan Levine // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Gila County, Arizona

- Migration to Gila County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Gila County, Arizona to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 54 to Gila County, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvWHW_0lCGvcBl00
kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#12. King County, Washington

- Migration to King County, Washington in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from King County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 43
- Net migration: 21 to King County, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vtwwn_0lCGvcBl00
Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Latah County, Idaho

- Migration to Latah County, Idaho in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Latah County, Idaho to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 65 to Latah County, Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5C0z_0lCGvcBl00
Bluedisk // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Thurston County, Washington

- Migration to Thurston County, Washington in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Thurston County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 6
- Net migration: 61 to Thurston County, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLmAB_0lCGvcBl00
Canva

#9. Broward County, Florida

- Migration to Broward County, Florida in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Broward County, Florida to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 78 to Broward County, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJsw2_0lCGvcBl00
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Benton County, Washington

- Migration to Benton County, Washington in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Benton County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 19
- Net migration: 65 to Benton County, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXQjD_0lCGvcBl00
Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Whitman County, Washington

- Migration to Whitman County, Washington in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Whitman County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 12
- Net migration: 73 to Whitman County, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljEwr_0lCGvcBl00
Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ferry County, Washington

- Migration to Ferry County, Washington in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Ferry County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 56
- Net migration: 51 to Ferry County, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pd86q_0lCGvcBl00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Island County, Washington

- Migration to Island County, Washington in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Island County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 21
- Net migration: 89 to Island County, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgAre_0lCGvcBl00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Drew County, Arkansas

- Migration to Drew County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 126
- Migration from Drew County, Arkansas to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 126 to Drew County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16y00O_0lCGvcBl00
Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Clackamas County, Oregon

- Migration to Clackamas County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Clackamas County, Oregon to Stevens County, Washington: 0
- Net migration: 165 to Clackamas County, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tay4D_0lCGvcBl00
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pierce County, Washington

- Migration to Pierce County, Washington in 2015-2019: 215
- Migration from Pierce County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 46
- Net migration: 169 to Pierce County, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0lCGvcBl00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#1. Spokane County, Washington

- Migration to Spokane County, Washington in 2015-2019: 1,370
- Migration from Spokane County, Washington to Stevens County, Washington: 1,070
- Net migration: 300 to Spokane County, Washington

