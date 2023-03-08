Open in App
Buffalo, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Funeral procession route: Buffalo prepares to pay respects to fallen firefighter

By Anthony Reyes,

4 days ago
Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while battling a four-alarm fire on the 700 block on Main Street on March 1.

Watch live coverage of the procession and funeral for Jason Arno

A wake was held on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue and a mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral on Franklin Street.

As Buffalo prepares to pay respects to fallen Firefighter Arno, the funeral procession route and associated road closures and traffic information have been released.

Thursday

  • Delaware Avenue will be closed to traffic between W Ferry and W Utica Streets from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m

Friday

  • Virginia Street between S. Elmwood Avenue and Mariner Street will be closed from 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.
  • Delaware Avenue between W. Ferry Street and W. Utica Street will be closed from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
  • Franklin Street between W. Seneca Street and W. Eagle Street will be closed from 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Church Street between Pearl Street and Delaware Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Erie Street between Lower Terrace and Franklin Street will be closed from 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Upper Terrace between Pearl Street and W. Seneca Street will be closed from 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Swan Street between Franklin Street and Pearl Street will be closed from 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Allen Street between Delaware Avenue and Elmwood Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Eastbound Route 5 (inbound Buffalo Skyway) from Interstate 190 to Church Street will be closed from 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Exit 7 (Church Street) ramp from I-190 north will be closed from 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Officials say rolling closures will also occur as the procession moves from Amigone Funeral Home to St. Joseph Cathedral. The rolling closures will be in place until all processional vehicles have passed.

The mass of Christian burial is closed to the public, officials ask members of the public who want to pay their respects to line the processional route for sidewalk viewing.

The procession route is as follows:

  • Depart south from 1132 Delaware Ave turning west onto Allen St.
  • West on Allen St. turning south onto S Elmwood Ave.
  • South on S Elmwood Ave. to Lower Terrace
  • South on Lower Terrace turning east on Erie St. and W Seneca St.
  • North on Franklin St. to arrive at 50 Franklin St.

There will be live coverage of the funeral on a large outdoor screen located at the corner of Franklin and West Eagle Streets. Live coverage will also be available on the City of Buffalo Government channel and Mayor Brown’s Facebook page.

In addition, 7 News will live stream coverage of the funeral on air and online beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing through 1 p.m.

Officials say the mass of Christian burial is expected to be conducted over the course of 90 minutes to two hours. The procession route to the cemetery will begin around 11:30 a.m. to noon.

The procession route is as follows:

  • Depart north from 50 Franklin St. turning west onto Church St.
  • West on Church turning north on Delaware Ave.
  • North on Delaware Ave. until arrival at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Delaware Ave. and W Delavan Ave
