Rochester PD denies Main Street Armory license renewal

The Rochester Police Department held a press conference Wednesday regarding the Main Street Armory concert stampede that took the lives of three women .

Prior to Wednesday's press conference, a meeting was scheduled between the owner of the Armory, Scott Donaldson, and members of the City Corporation Counsel's Office and the Rochester Police Department's Licensing Unit.

Donaldson would have been presented with two choices: to either voluntarily stop holding events at the Armory while an investigation was carried out, or have the pending renewal of the Armory's entertainment license be denied.

When Donaldson failed to show up to the meeting, Rochester Police Chief David Smith denied the Armory's renewal application. The denial now prohibits the Armory from hosting "any public entertainment, which includes concerts, amplified music, and athletic events or games, including volleyball or cheerleading."

