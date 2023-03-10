Shoppers Admit They ‘Ditch’ Their Foundation For This Bronzing Primer That Gives Them an Alix Earle-Level Glow

Everyone and their grandmas know of TikToker Alix Earle and the Drunk Elephant bronzing drops that she turned into a viral sensation. Who doesn’t want to add a little warmth to their complexion, especially when it’s not summer yet? The D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops have been selling out at almost every retailer, which might sound like bad news to you, but trust us, it isn’t. That’s because we found an alternative that works similarly to Drunk Elephant’s best-seller except in a primer format.

PÜR’s No Filter Primer Blurring Photography Primer is just what you need to recreate Alix’s signature bronzed glow . The brand is giving this product a reboot with brand-new packaging and shades. This fresh iteration promises to give your complexion a filter-like effect by blurring, smoothing and brightening. It is also formulated to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. While there’s only a $5 difference between the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi drops and this blurring primer from PÜR , that’s still money saved!

The complexion-enhancing formula does just about everything you could want in a primer. It reduces redness and the look of imperfections, while prismatic pigments blur and even skin tone. And, of course, it helps your makeup last longer, too. You could even use it as a liquid highlighter to add a little extra shimmer to the high points of your face.

The primer comes in three shades, but opt for Rose Gold Glow and Bronze Glow if you’re after Alix’s warm, dewy complexion. The TikToker mixes her bronze-boosting products with her go-to face moisturizer. Swap her picks for PÜR’s gel-to-water moisturizer mixed with the brand’s No Filter Primer Blurring Photography Primer . This combo is the perfect formula for achieving Alix’s tanned look.

Shoppers are quick to sing its praises, too. One wrote, “What a lovely primer ! Adds a rosy, healthy glow. Sometimes I just use the primer and ditch the foundation altogether. It’s that good.”

Another five-star reviewer raved, “Glides right on and doesn’t leave a sticky stiff feeling on your face. Foundation stays on longer!”

And to top it off, another one wrote, “This is the one product I can’t be without. Nice, sheer coverage that adds life to my skin without looking unnatural. Great for mature skin!”

To see how each shade looks IRL, check out this TikTok from @purcosmetics . You can see just how shimmery and glowy each shade looks on the skin.

Glowgetters💖 Achieve a natural and radiant looking finish✨ #glowdrops #glowup #glowing #glowdropserum

It’s clear as day that PÜR is onto something with this bronzing primer . The ingredients that back up the results include the brand’s proprietary Ceretin Complex, green tea , ginseng , vitamin E and prismatic blurring micro-pearls. The proprietary complex blends retinol , lactic acid , shea butter and a ceramide to even skin tone and texture while also minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, green tea, ginseng and vitamin E help with visible signs of aging, and the micro-pearls smooth and illuminate your complexion.

Apply this primer after you’ve cleansed and moisturized your skin, but prior to makeup. Or, mix it into your moisturizer or foundation. It also functions as a liquid highlighter under your powder highlighter. Multifunctional beauty products are always welcomed.

Now that you know how to secure Alix’s coveted glow, it’s time to add PÜR’s bronzing primer and moisturizer to your cart.

