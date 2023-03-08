Open in App
Long Beach, CA
See more from this location?
Long Beach Post

Davenport Park in North Long Beach will soon double in size as city readies construction

By Jason Ruiz,

4 days ago

A long-awaited expansion of Davenport Park in North Long Beach could begin as soon as April after the City Council voted Tuesday night to award a construction contract for the development of the western portion of the site the city purchased in 2006.

The site had served as a landfill until 1947 and was originally developed in part to offset the loss of park space at Scherer Park when the Long Beach Police Department’s North Division building was built. The park located at Paramount Boulevard and East 55th Way was named for former LBPD corporal Ed “Pops” Davenport, who served the department for 40 years.

A total of about 6 acres will be added to the existing 5.5-acre Davenport Park with the new improvements including a dual-sport field that will be marked for soccer and football, walking paths, picnic areas and fitness stations, according to the city.

“This represents a big victory for North Long Beach, a big victory for efforts to improve park equity and expand green space in our city,” said Councilmember Al Austin, who represents the area.

Public Works Director Eric Lopez said Tuesday that the city could begin construction on the park expansion as soon as next month, with work expected to be completed before the summer of 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140zJ8_0lCGul6500

A rendering of the proposed $9.6 million improvements that are scheduled to start at Davenport Park in North Long Beach as soon as April 2023. Photo courtesy city of Long Beach

Crews are wrapping up the first phase of the project, which included the installation of a landfill gas control system and a treatment unit to manage the landfill that lies beneath the site.

Lopez said that portion of the work is expected to conclude next month, and then crews could begin work on demolishing the western portion of the park to prepare it for the new development.

“This is truly transformation,” Lopez told the council Tuesday. “This is going to allow us to bring green space to a part of our city that is in need of it.”

The contract approved by the council Tuesday is for up to $9.6 million with several funds supporting the project. It includes about $1.7 million from Measure A tax revenue and $2.1 million from fees the city charges to developers for new construction.

The city is dedicating $3.5 million from the five-year infrastructure investment plan it approved last fall for the project, and a California land and water conservation grant is contributing roughly $2 million, a figure that the city expects to grow in the coming months.

The post Davenport Park in North Long Beach will soon double in size as city readies construction appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
The 1933 Long Beach quake, a disaster followed by resilience and rebuilding
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
CHP Struck by Vehicle in East Los Angeles Traffic Collision
East Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City releases survey seeking feedback on food truck operations
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Long Beach lifeguards rescue small dog who was swimming out to sea
Long Beach, CA16 hours ago
Chunk of Rancho Palos Verdes sliding into sea: Can it be stopped?
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA1 day ago
City Council approves $50M loan application for Downtown affordable housing project
Long Beach, CA4 days ago
Person shot in South Bay Galleria mall in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA1 day ago
The Echo Park home of L.A.'s first female City Council member - and mayor-for-a-day
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
City, labor leaders celebrate completion of $55M Pier G wharf expansion, extended PLA
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Suspects sought in break-ins at 7 restaurants in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA15 hours ago
City seeks to extend winter homeless shelter at Community Hospital through April
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Move over Melrose: 7 Long Beach vintage and antique shops to dig into
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Another storm system will bring more rain to Long Beach this week
Long Beach, CA14 hours ago
Beverly Hills-Based Developer Proposes New Six-Story Apartment Complex in Palms
Culver City, CA2 days ago
Police investigating shooting at South Bay Galleria mall
Redondo Beach, CA1 day ago
Long Beach diving legend Pat McCormick dies at 92
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
New affordable housing project near downtown LA opening doors of opportunity
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Planet Fitness to replace shuttered Pine Avenue Gold’s Gym location
Long Beach, CA5 days ago
Wrigley pushes back on Metro’s proposal for A Line homeless service hub
Long Beach, CA5 days ago
Cal State Long Beach students upset about graduation plan at Angel Stadium
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles Sues City Over Renter Protection Ordinances
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Baldwin Park police bust department store theft ring
Baldwin Park, CA11 hours ago
Man Arrested for Throwing Metal Chair Through Salon Plate Glass Window, Injuring Two
Pasadena, CA1 day ago
Video captures motorcyclist struck by hit-and-run driver in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA3 days ago
Long Beach VA hospital opens ‘one-stop shop’ resource center
Long Beach, CA5 days ago
House fire in Saugus prompts Fire Department response
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
A Racially Biased Scoring System Helps Pick Who Receives Housing in L.A.
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Child Ejected in Rollover Crash on 5 Freeway
Santa Clarita, CA4 hours ago
Spanish-style estate with a solid rock history in Belmont Heights is for sale at $4.45M
Long Beach, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy