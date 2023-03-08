Christine and the Queens Enlist Madonna, 070 Shake for New Album ‘Paranoïa, Angels, True Love’

Christine and the Queens will follow up their 2022 pop opera Redcar les Adorables Étoile this June with Paranoïa, Angels, True Love , featuring guests like Mike Dean, 070 Shake and Madonna.

Ahead of the 20-song album’s June 9 release, the French singer known simply as Chris shared the English-language single “To Be Honest,” along with the video directed by the artist and filmed on the English coast.

“This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles . Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America , Redcar felt colorful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space,” Chris said in a statement.

“The follow-up Paranoïa, Angels, True Love is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of,” Chris added. “Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love – a rest in true love.”

Like Redcar , Mike Dean serves as co-producer while also appearing on the album’s “Overture.” Madonna stops by for a trio of tracks, “Angels Crying in My Bed,” “I Met an Angel” and “Lick the Light Out,” while 070 Shake features on “True Love” and “Let Me Touch You Once.”

Christine and the Queens will briefly touch down in the U.S. this April with a handful of dates stationed around their Coachella performances, before heading to Europe for a lengthy tour in support of the new album, which is available to preorder now both in its triple-LP, 20-song form as well as a nine-song “highlights” version .

Paranoïa, Angels, True Love Track List

1 Overture

2 Tears can be so soft

3 Marvin descending

4 A day in the water

5 Full of life

6 Angels crying in my bed (feat. Madonna)

7 Track 10

8 Overture (feat. Mike Dean)

9 He’s been shining for ever, your son

10 Flowery days

11 I met an angel (feat. Madonna)

12 True love (feat. 070 Shake)

13 Let me touch you once (feat. 070 Shake)

14 Aimer, puis vivre

15 Shine

16 We have to be friends

17 Lick the light out (feat. Madonna)

18 To be honest

19 I feel like an angel

20 Big eye

Christine and the Queens Expand U.S. Tour Dates