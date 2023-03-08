Open in App
The Associated Press

ChromaDex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — ChromaDex Inc. (CDXC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The natural products company posted revenue of $21 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $16.5 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $72.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.83. A year ago, they were trading at $2.60.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDXC

