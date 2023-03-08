Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant won’t face charges over gunplay in Colorado

One of the two investigations into Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and his gun-related antics in Colorado has officially been ended.

Ja Morant is currently embroiled in serious off the court trouble in relation to his affinity for firearms. Last week, the All-Star guard streamed a video to his Instagram account of himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a Glendale nightclub. The incident came just hours after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Denver Nuggets.

The video went viral and led to a lot of negative dominoes falling in the career of the 23-year-old. He was suspended by the team for at least two games, and investigations by officials in Glendale, and by the NBA were opened soon after the post.

Related: NBA games today – Get watch times and odds for tonight’s NBA action

Well, the inquiry by police officials in Glendale, Colorado has come to an end based on a lack of evidence to take the investigation any further. On Wednesday, the Glendale Police Department released an official statement about the end of their Ja Morant inquiry.

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

“Through investigation, the GPD was able to determine the incident took place at Shotgun Willies, located in the City of Glendale, during the club’s lawful operating hours. GPD was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges. In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question, the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type. Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint. “The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact, no firearm was ever located. Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime.” – Glendale Police Department statement

While Morant is out of serious trouble in Colorado, there is still a very real chance he could incur a major penalty from the investigation for gun-related violations of the NBA’s CBA. As of now, the two-time All-Star has not yet returned to the floor for the Memphis Grizzlies. The team has lost both games Morant has been out serving his suspension.

More must-reads: