Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
See more from this location?
KRDO News Channel 13

‘We just want her back,’ Family remembers mother of two, killed in apparent murder-suicide

By Annabelle Childers,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UyAmx_0lCGuU2c00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of a 20-year-old mother of two is grappling with her death after she was reportedly killed in an apparent murder-suicide .

According to investigators, Payshas Whatley was the victim of a shooting that happened Saturday at the Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes, off of Uintah Street on Gatehouse Circle.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating her death as a murder, and the death of 22-year-old Enrique Palomera as a suicide. Police named Palomera as the main suspect in the case, and there are no other suspects in this shooting.

"She was a great person," said Dominick Thane, the father of Whatley's two daughters. "Always happy, always joyful. She walked in the room, she brought people together, she lit up the room. She was a good person."

Thane and Ellicya Simon, Whatley's sister-in-law, said Whatley was not dating Palomera and had only known him for a few months as she lived with him at the apartment building.

They said Whatley was looking for another place to live after her grandma, who she had been living with, was getting ready to move. That's when she met Palomera through a friend and decided to temporarily live with him.

"She just wanted somewhere safe to stay for the time being," explained Dominick. "She thought that she was going to have time to make things work, and he was a placeholder."

Investigators with CSPD, however, told KRDO Whatley and Palomera were dating at the time of the shooting. However, they can't determine what exact altercation led up to the tragedy Saturday.

"I don't know the specifics, whether she was trying to leave or not," said CSPD Public Information Officer Robert Tornabene. "But for whatever reason, the dispute became extremely violent.”

Tornabene said the police department will examine evidence like gun residue found on Palomera as part of their investigation and update the family with what they find.

Regardless, her loved ones are overwhelmed with the loss of Whatley and the dreams she will never be able to chase.

"She told me she wanted to become a nurse," said Thane. "And that she wanted to deliver babies."

Thane said Whatley's family plans to cremate her and spread her ashes on the top of Pikes Peak, a place he said they dreamed of visiting together but never got the chance to go.

"I want to spread her ashes toward the city," said Thane. "That way she looks over us."

The loved ones of Whatley have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and to provide some financial care for her two children.

To help, click here.

The post ‘We just want her back,’ Family remembers mother of two, killed in apparent murder-suicide appeared first on KRDO .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
WATCH: Pueblo Police searching for murder suspect
Pueblo, CO17 hours ago
Michael Tracy McFadden sentenced to life in prison
Colorado Springs, CO12 hours ago
Arrest made in connection with 2021 murder of ranch hand in El Paso County
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pueblo police asking for helping finding murder suspect, ‘armed and dangerous’
Pueblo, CO18 hours ago
DNA match leads to arrest two years later in murder on the eastern plains
Rush, CO1 day ago
Colorado Springs family suing for death after paramedic ‘improperly injected ketamine’
Colorado Springs, CO11 hours ago
CSPD: Deadly shooting on Gatehouse Circle investigated as murder-suicide
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
At least 8 injured in crash in eastern Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO13 hours ago
Man leads Fountain Police on car chase to Pueblo after stealing car with child still inside
Fountain, CO2 days ago
Colorado police department shares body cam video of burglary suspect trying to flee
Parker, CO2 days ago
Firefighters on scene of crash with trapped individual
Colorado Springs, CO8 hours ago
March 10 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
Pueblo, CO2 days ago
Police activity in Colorado Springs Friday night tied to warrant along Morning Sun Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Colorado firefighter pleads guilty to careless driving after hitting and killing woman while driving brush truck
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Motorcycle rider killed east of downtown identified
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Speed considered factor in fatal crash on N Carefree
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
30 dogs pulled from hoarding situation in Pueblo
Pueblo, CO12 hours ago
Help Pueblo police locate wanted person
Pueblo, CO4 days ago
Two minors arrested in Pueblo carjacking
Pueblo, CO4 days ago
Pueblo homicide victim on South Santa Fe Ave identified
Pueblo, CO5 days ago
Name of man killed in early morning shooting near downtown Pueblo released
Pueblo, CO5 days ago
Springs man found guilty of drug trafficking
Colorado Springs, CO4 days ago
The Real Story of the Colorado Man who Tried to Marry a Horse
Colorado Springs, CO18 hours ago
WATCH: 12-year-old girl dies, three others hurt, in crash east of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy