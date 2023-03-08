Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds, Bets, and Prediction | March 8

The Dallas Mavericks versus New Orleans Pelicans odds, bets, and prediction for March 8.
Dallas Mavericks (33-32) at New Orleans Pelicans (31-34)
- Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
- Date: March 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT/7:30 PM ET
- 2022-23 Season Series: 2 - 1 Pelicans advantage
- All-Time Series: 25-52 Dallas advantage
- Head Coaches: Willie Green (Pelicans) and Jason Kidd (Mavs)
- Broadcast: Bally Sports New Orleans (Pelicans)
- Radio: WRNO 99.5 FM (Pelicans); BSSW • 97.1 FM The Freak • Zona MX 99.1 FM (Mavs)
Season Stats Comparison
SI SportsBook Game Lines:
- Money Line: Pelicans +116, Kings -131
- Spread (-110): Pelicans +2.5, Kings -2.5
- Over/Under: Pelicans -101, Mavs -111
- Total: 233.5
- Money Percentage Tracking: Spread - 52.5% Mavericks; Moneyline - 89.6% Mavericks; Total - 63.4% Mavericks
- Bet Percentage Tracking: Spread - 70.7% Mavericks; Moneyline - 73.6% Mavericks; Total - 62.5% Mavericks
WIN PROBABILITY
Pelicans - 45%, Mavs 55%
Pelicans Scoop Prediction
Pelicans by 2
New Orleans needs this game. A healthy dose of Pelicans fans and home cooking is just what the teams needs to get back in the Win column.
