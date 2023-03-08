Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds, Bets, and Prediction | March 8

The Dallas Mavericks versus New Orleans Pelicans odds, bets, and prediction for March 8.

Jan 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (35) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks (33-32) at New Orleans Pelicans (31-34)

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA Date: March 8, 2023

March 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:30 PM CT/7:30 PM ET

6:30 PM CT/7:30 PM ET 2022-23 Season Series: 2 - 1 Pelicans advantage

2 1 Pelicans advantage All-Time Series: 25-52 Dallas advantage

25-52 Dallas advantage Head Coaches: Willie Green (Pelicans) and Jason Kidd (Mavs)

Willie Green (Pelicans) and Jason Kidd (Mavs) Broadcast: Bally Sports New Orleans (Pelicans)

Bally Sports New Orleans (Pelicans) Radio: WRNO 99.5 FM (Pelicans); BSSW • 97.1 FM The Freak • Zona MX 99.1 FM (Mavs)

Season Stats Comparison

SI SportsBook Game Lines:

Money Line: Pelicans +116, Kings -131

Pelicans +116, Kings -131 Spread (-110): Pelicans +2.5, Kings -2.5

Pelicans +2.5, Kings -2.5 Over/Under: Pelicans -101, Mavs -111

Pelicans -101, Mavs -111 Total: 233.5

233.5 Money Percentage Tracking: Spread - 52.5% Mavericks; Moneyline - 89.6% Mavericks; Total - 63.4% Mavericks

Spread - 52.5% Mavericks; Moneyline - 89.6% Mavericks; Total - 63.4% Mavericks Bet Percentage Tracking: Spread - 70.7% Mavericks; Moneyline - 73.6% Mavericks; Total - 62.5% Mavericks

WIN PROBABILITY

Pelicans - 45%, Mavs 55%

Pelicans Scoop Prediction

Pelicans by 2

New Orleans needs this game. A healthy dose of Pelicans fans and home cooking is just what the teams needs to get back in the Win column.

