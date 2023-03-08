Open in App
Dallas, TX
Pelicans Scoop

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds, Bets, and Prediction | March 8

By Kyle T. Mosley,

4 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks versus New Orleans Pelicans odds, bets, and prediction for March 8.

Jan 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (35) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks (33-32) at New Orleans Pelicans (31-34)

  • Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
  • Date: March 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT/7:30 PM ET
  • 2022-23 Season Series: 2 - 1 Pelicans advantage
  • All-Time Series: 25-52 Dallas advantage
  • Head Coaches: Willie Green (Pelicans) and Jason Kidd (Mavs)
  • Broadcast: Bally Sports New Orleans (Pelicans)
  • Radio: WRNO 99.5 FM (Pelicans); BSSW • 97.1 FM The Freak • Zona MX 99.1 FM (Mavs)

Season Stats Comparison

SI SportsBook Game Lines:

  • Money Line: Pelicans +116, Kings -131
  • Spread (-110): Pelicans +2.5, Kings -2.5
  • Over/Under: Pelicans -101, Mavs -111
  • Total: 233.5
  • Money Percentage Tracking: Spread - 52.5% Mavericks; Moneyline - 89.6% Mavericks; Total - 63.4% Mavericks
  • Bet Percentage Tracking: Spread - 70.7% Mavericks; Moneyline - 73.6% Mavericks; Total - 62.5% Mavericks

WIN PROBABILITY

Pelicans - 45%, Mavs 55%

Pelicans Scoop Prediction

Pelicans by 2

New Orleans needs this game.  A healthy dose of Pelicans fans and home cooking is just what the teams needs to get back in the Win column.

If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.

