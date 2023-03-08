Open in App
Harlingen, TX
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Wells Fargo bank manager sentenced for laundering $410K in drug money, feds say

By Steven Masso,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsoxp_0lCGuME200

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man who was employed as a Wells Fargo bank manager in Harlingen was sentenced for his role in a nearly two-year long money laundering scheme, court records indicate.

Stephen Roland Reyna was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months in prison on a charge of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, federal records show.

An indictment charges Reyna and co-conspirator David Mares with participating in the laundering scheme from August 2016 to April 2018.

Sheriff: Man admits to evading arrest after racing near San Benito

According to the indictment, Mares was a “participant in a narcotics smuggling organization,” and would ship multiple pounds of cocaine from Texas to other states. The money from the deliveries would be deposited into Wells Fargo bank accounts, where Reyna was employed as a bank manager at a branch in Harlingen, the document stated.

Co-conspirators in other states would deposit money from the shipments into the accounts, and then the cash would be withdrawn at the bank in Harlingen.

“[Reyna] would direct his employees to authorize withdrawals that involved the proceeds of the sale of the controlled substances for co-conspirators who made the withdrawals,” the indictment stated.

The indictment further states Reyna bypassed bank protocols, as well as instructed his employees to bypass bank protocols. Reyna would then be paid a portion of the cash withdrawals, the document stated.

In all, Reyna assisted in the laundering of $410,000 in drug sale proceeds, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

“If you help drug traffickers ‘clean’ their money, you will be prosecuted,” said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani in the release. “It is especially disappointing that a bank manager for Wells Fargo chose to violate his position of trust for easy money, money from organizations that are destroying our communities.”

Woman convicted for coordinating in local drug trafficking, feds say

As part of his sentencing, Reyna is ordered to serve an additional 16 months of supervised release and must report to probation 72 hours of his release, records show.

According to federal records, Mares is scheduled for sentencing on April 5.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
FBI creates new tip line for information about case involving 4 abducted Americans in Mexico
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Woman accused of hitting grandfather over gas money
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Three women missing in Mexico after crossing bridge in Mission
Mission, TX20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Valley Trucking Company Owner Sentenced In Methamphetamine Trafficking Operation
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Traffic Stop In Mission Yields More Than A Half-Million Dollars Worth Of Fentanyl
Mission, TX13 hours ago
Bodies of Matamoros kidnap victims returned to US
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Police identify driver accused in Mission fentanyl bust
Mission, TX1 day ago
Heavier police presence around International Bridge for Spring Break
Brownsville, TX9 hours ago
BPD: Man in connection to Sunrise Mall stabbing incident identified
Brownsville, TX15 hours ago
U.S. Coast Guard officer convicted of running illegal firearm business, feds say
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Mission PD: Traffic stops leads to fentanyl discovery
Mission, TX2 days ago
‘Invasive’ beetle found in pineapple shipment, CBP says
Progreso, TX1 day ago
Caught in the crossfire: Mexican cartel offers ‘unusual’ apology for killing Americans
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
BPD: One detained after stabbing at Sunrise Mall
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Violence in Mexico creates unfair, unwarranted ‘fear factor’ in RGV, community leader says
Harlingen, TX1 day ago
Concerned friend sparked investigation into the 4 missing Americans
Brownsville, TX4 days ago
Woman traveling with kidnapped Lake City natives told police they were missing
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Pharr leaders are working to bring a fully-fledged hospital to the city
Pharr, TX11 hours ago
Edinburg PD: Juvenile arrested in connection to animal cruelty video
Edinburg, TX2 days ago
RGV Sector Border Chief named Woman of the Year
Edinburg, TX3 days ago
Three Women From A Small Texas Town Are Missing In Mexico
Penitas, TX1 day ago
Border Agents Confiscate Luxury Vehicles & Cocaine in Hidalgo
Hidalgo, TX5 days ago
McAllen PD search for vehicle involved in catalytic converter theft
Mcallen, TX3 days ago
PD: Decomposing body identified; autopsy pending
Edinburg, TX1 day ago
South Texas Health System breaks ground on $14.3M emergency room project
Pharr, TX1 day ago
Survivors in Matamoros kidnapping transported to Brownsville hospital
Brownsville, TX5 days ago
Sheriff: Man admits to evading arrest after racing near San Benito
San Benito, TX4 days ago
Feds: Man sentenced after yanking wheel, causing crash while being transported to jail
Mcallen, TX5 days ago
Americans cross into Mexico in search of cheaper medication
Brownsville, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy