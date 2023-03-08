Open in App
Clearfield Postmaster charged with theft of post office funds

4 days ago

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A postmaster with the Clearfield Post Office Is facing charges after being accused of using a government credit card for personal purchases.

Court documents show that 44-year-old Christina Wood, of Coalport, is facing charges stemming from using a credit card meant for post office use for her personal use on six different occasions.

According to the criminal complaint, Wood used the card between Sept. and Dec. 2022. She allegedly told police the website the post office uses to order supplies was out of stock of things so she bought them at Walmart and Lowes. It was later revealed that she used the card for various items for herself at Walmart, Lowes and Amazon.com.

It was noted by police that Wood returned two space heaters, but still racked up over $700 in other charges.

Wood was charged with unauthorized device access, theft, receiving stolen property and misuse of funds.

