Dekalb
Change location
See more from this location?
Dekalb, IL
Cleveland.com
No. 4 Kent State uses 3-point barrage to down No. 5 Northern Illinois: MAC women’s basketball tournament
By Robert Fenbers, special to cleveland.com,4 days ago
By Robert Fenbers, special to cleveland.com,4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For the second time in four days, Kent State has defeated Northern Illinois via the 3-point barrage. But this one has much...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0