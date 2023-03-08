Open in App
Dekalb, IL
Cleveland.com

No. 4 Kent State uses 3-point barrage to down No. 5 Northern Illinois: MAC women’s basketball tournament

By Robert Fenbers, special to cleveland.com,

4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For the second time in four days, Kent State has defeated Northern Illinois via the 3-point barrage. But this one has much...
