ketk.com

Remarkable Woman Glenna Harkness devotes her life to supporting survivors, her family By Kaci KoviakSharon Raissi, 4 days ago

By Kaci KoviakSharon Raissi, 4 days ago

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Glenna Harkness has dedicated her professional life to serving others, but even in her personal life, she’s considered the glue that ...