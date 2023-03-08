Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
See more from this location?
WRAL News

NCHSAA to sell limited number of single-game tickets at Reynolds Coliseum after digital tickets sell out

By Nick Stevens, HighSchoolOT managing editor,

5 days ago
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association will sell a limited number of single-game tickets to basketball state championship games at Reynolds...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chapel Hill, NC newsLocal Chapel Hill, NC
North Carolina women await winner of Purdue-St. John's game
Chapel Hill, NC7 hours ago
UNC's season over as preseason No. 1 left out of NCAA field, declines NIT bid
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Jah Short's 35 points leads Farmville Central past Reidsville in 2A championship, 75-63
Reidsville, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Why Panther Creek might be back in next year's girls basketball final
Cary, NC19 hours ago
NC State women prep for first-round game against Princeton
Raleigh, NC8 hours ago
Northwest Guilford WR Trenton Cloud becomes East Carolina's first 2024 commit
Greensboro, NC7 hours ago
Keatts: Selection Sunday was about excitement, now preparation starts NCAA Tournament game against Creighton
Raleigh, NC15 hours ago
Eastern Randolph's DaVonte Brooks shines on state championship stage
Ramseur, NC13 hours ago
Bull City Pepper Co. in Durham recalls batch of hot sauce
Durham, NC16 hours ago
Man hit by car in southeast Raleigh Monday morning
Raleigh, NC23 hours ago
Champions: Two Raleigh actors with disabilities play major roles alongside famed actor Woody Harrelson
Raleigh, NC11 hours ago
Popular Durham restaurant is relocating to Brightleaf Square
Durham, NC16 hours ago
Durham summer camp registration set for March 27
Durham, NC15 hours ago
Lidl deals March 15-21: Cereal, strawberries, red potatoes, chicken drumsticks, bay scallops, Purex
Raleigh, NC9 hours ago
Raleigh man and retired professor, 72, dies when bike crashes with car in Fuquay-Varina
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Fatal crash in Clayton partially shuts down US 70 Business Highway
Clayton, NC10 hours ago
'It scares me:' 12-year-old girl shot in Durham ran away and collapsed in empty lot
Durham, NC1 day ago
Durham Police: 12-year-old girl shot, suffers life-threatening injuries
Durham, NC1 day ago
'A crisis of confidence': Triangle companies feel effects of bank collapses
Durham, NC12 hours ago
Siler City man charged with kidnapping, strangling and assaulting woman
Siler City, NC17 hours ago
'I went into full panic mode.' Attorney loses $240,000 through wire fraud
Clayton, NC10 hours ago
Family uses celebration of life to warn of deadly dangers of domestic violence
Durham, NC2 days ago
Plea: Raleigh police officer sold cocaine while on duty
Raleigh, NC10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy