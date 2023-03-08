Louisville
Change location
See more from this location?
Louisville, KY
Gephardt Daily
DOJ: Louisville Police violated federal law, discriminated against Black people
By United Press International,4 days ago
By United Press International,4 days ago
March 8 (UPI) — The Justice Department said Wednesday that it found the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville/Jefferson County Metro government violated the Constitution...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0