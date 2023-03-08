Windows 11 will soon have file recommendations and live captions in more languages

Windows 11 might soon recommend the file it thinks you are looking for.

In a blog post , Microsoft announced the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23403 which is available now for developers. In addition to the usual round of performance improvements and bug fixes, the newest build adds new features like access key shortcuts in File Explorer, improvements to voice access, more text selection and editing commands, and more.

One of the biggest features being added in the new build is file recommendations in File Explorer, which will anticipate the files you need to access the most based on your recent use. The company does note that file recommendations are rolling out slowly and are not available to all Insiders in the Dev Channel just yet.

File Recommendations are coming to File Explorer Home to bring users the most relevant file content right to their fingertips. This feature (as pictured below) will be available to users signed into Windows with an Azure Active Directory (AAD) account. Files that are recommended will be cloud files associated with that account, either owned by the user, or shared with the user. Microsoft Outlook for Mac is now free for all users

Another update with Preview Build 23403 is the expansion of live caption support. Windows 11 rolled out live captions in English back in 2022. With the newest build, it is expanding support to “Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish and other English dialects.”

Live captions help everyone and people who are deaf or hard of hearing read live captions in their native language. The first release of live captions in the Windows 11 2022 Update provided captions in English, with a focus on English (United States). In this build, live captions gains the ability to also provide captions in Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish and other English dialects. We will add more languages as they become available. A new app-specific volume mixer is coming to Windows 11

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23403 is available to developers today.

The new preview build comes about a week after Microsoft rolled out an update to Windows that brought the new version of Bing and its AI chatbot to the taskbar . The company is also previewing a new app-specific volume mixer and support for iMessage in its Phone Link app .

