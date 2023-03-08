Open in App
Lenawee County, MI
The Daily Telegram

3-6 inches of snow expected Friday morning in southeastern Michigan

By The Daily Telegram,

4 days ago
It looks like winter is going to keep going right up to the the spring equinox.

Another snow-bearing weather system is expected to pass through southeastern Michigan on Friday morning and drop 3 to 6 inches on Lenawee and Monroe counties, according to the National Weather Service office in Detroit. The amounts may be adjusted as the weather system approaches the region.

A map showing expected snow amounts had the lowest amount in very southern Lenawee County. The rest of the region, up into the Thumb and Tri Cities, was in the 4 to 6 inches range.

Snowfall Friday morning could be at a rate a half-inch to an inch per hour, the NWS said.

The system is not expected to lead to a winter storm watch or warning, the NWS said in a forecast discussion Wednesday morning on the Detroit office's website, but an advisory may be issued as the snowfall is expected to affect the morning commute.

Temperatures next week are expected to be below normal, the NWS said. The average high temperatures for this time of year are in the mid-40s.

