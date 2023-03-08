FACTS Impact donates $25,000 to Uplift Ohio Valley

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local organization dedicated to helping residents find and keep employment just got a big donation to continue their great work.

A philanthropic group of local businessmen and retired businessmen called FACTS Impact presented Uplift Ohio Valley with a check for $25,000.

Uplift Ohio Valley is housed at the Mother Jones Center, and offers a wide variety of services like providing clothing and food, as well as education to and a support system for people while they find a job and get on their feet.

“These funds are really going to help us to address employment barriers and individuals who don’t qualify for other services and address those spaces where they fall through the cracks or gaps.” KATE MARSHALL, Executive Director of Uplift Ohio Valley

“In this particular case this was a start-up program and we felt that it offered supplemental support to a lot of other agencies that are able to provide here in the Valley.” ROBERT SINCAVICH, Chairman of FACTS Impact

Marshall says these funds are a game-changer for Uplift Ohio Valley, and that they are so grateful to FACTS Impact for their help.

You can follow this link for more details on FACTS Impact.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.