Update: Suspect dies after Eagle shooting that killed 1 woman, injured another

Eagle police on Thursday were investigating a shooting inside an Eagle credit union that left one woman dead and another injured.

The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting, a 38-year-old man, then shot himself in the head and was taken to a local hospital, where he died overnight, said the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, which called the attack an apparent murder-suicide.

The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. at the Westmark Credit Union near the corner of Eagle Road and Eagle River Street, Eagle Police Chief Ryan Wilkie said at a news conference.

A news release from the sheriff’s office , which operates the Eagle Police Department, said the alleged shooter knew the woman who died and targeted her. A woman who was shot and survived inside the credit union suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Wilkie said. Police said it was unclear whether the man knew that woman.

The suspect shot himself in the parking lot, Wilkie said.

Police said Wednesday that they did not know identities or ages of the victims yet.