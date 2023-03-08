Open in App
Eagle, ID
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Idaho Statesman

Update: Suspect dies after Eagle shooting that killed 1 woman, injured another

By Mia Maldonado, Rachel Spacek,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVlky_0lCGmV4J00

Eagle police on Thursday were investigating a shooting inside an Eagle credit union that left one woman dead and another injured.

The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting, a 38-year-old man, then shot himself in the head and was taken to a local hospital, where he died overnight, said the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, which called the attack an apparent murder-suicide.

The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. at the Westmark Credit Union near the corner of Eagle Road and Eagle River Street, Eagle Police Chief Ryan Wilkie said at a news conference.

A news release from the sheriff’s office , which operates the Eagle Police Department, said the alleged shooter knew the woman who died and targeted her. A woman who was shot and survived inside the credit union suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Wilkie said. Police said it was unclear whether the man knew that woman.

The suspect shot himself in the parking lot, Wilkie said.

Police said Wednesday that they did not know identities or ages of the victims yet.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Eagle, ID newsLocal Eagle, ID
Suspect in a murder-suicide in the Eagle Westmark Credit Union has died
Eagle, ID2 days ago
Man targeted estranged wife at work in fatal Eagle shooting. Coroner identifies both
Eagle, ID3 days ago
Identities released in fatal shooting at Eagle Westmark Credit Union
Eagle, ID3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two dead after shooting at Eagle Westmark Credit Union
Eagle, ID4 days ago
Boise man sentenced to life in prison for brutally torturing and killing former Pocatello woman
Boise, ID1 day ago
Boise Police searching for porch pirate seen stealing on doorbell camera
Boise, ID2 days ago
Man in custody after being shot by police in Boise
Boise, ID4 days ago
Police say wounded suspect in Boise shooting fired at law enforcement
Boise, ID4 days ago
Idaho inmate gets life in prison after ‘brutally’ beating cellmate to death in 2021
Meridian, ID2 days ago
Police shoot man near Timberline High School in Boise after he ‘appeared’ to fire gun
Boise, ID4 days ago
‘My mom’s a hero.’ Caldwell woman gets prison sentence for killing daughter’s husband
Caldwell, ID3 days ago
Idaho Woman Found Guilty of Felony and Misdemeanor Charges Related to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach - Defendant Convicted on All Charges
Boise, ID1 day ago
Traffic Alert: Major crash on I-84 near Black Canyon Rd blocking lanes
Boise, ID3 days ago
Rape Survivor Files Federal Lawsuit Against Aaron von Ehlinger, Giddings
Boise, ID19 hours ago
This Boise Scam Costs The AVERAGE Victim $121,926
Boise, ID2 days ago
Boise man sentenced for 'brutal' killing of ex-girlfriend
Boise, ID6 days ago
At 52, he was passed over. Candidate for Caldwell police chief alleges age discrimination
Caldwell, ID1 day ago
All lanes open after an accident on eastbound I-184 flyover
Boise, ID4 days ago
Former intern sues lawmakers for harassing her after rape
Boise, ID2 days ago
I-84 closed in Oregon between Baker City and Ontario
Baker City, OR1 day ago
Flight from Phoenix to Salt Lake City diverted to Boise after lightning strike
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
UPDATED: Multiple closures due to avalanche warnings
Idaho City, ID2 days ago
Boise plans legal speed bumps for downtown cruise, targets ‘excessive’ noise, exhaust
Boise, ID4 days ago
Idaho Bar Appears on Dramatic Episode of Bar Rescue This Weekend
Meridian, ID2 days ago
See: Majestic cross appears in Idaho amid blowing snow
Boise, ID3 days ago
House bill would add catalytic converters to Idaho's Scrap Dealers Act
Boise, ID3 days ago
Nampa woman distributed pounds of fentanyl each week from Boise short-term rental
Boise, ID5 days ago
Tell Eagle City Council members and the mayor to say no to annexation of Avimor | Opinion
Eagle, ID1 day ago
Nampa school district is asking voters for $210 million. Here’s our recommendation | Opinion
Nampa, ID21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy