‘I don’t have 55 cents to give away let alone $55,000′: Woman, lawsuit claims homebuyer’s contract wasn’t upheld By Ashley Boles, 4 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s the American dream: finding a place to call home. Olivia Anderson said for her, it was an easy decision. ...