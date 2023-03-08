Open in App
Jacksonville, AL
Calhoun Journal

New Ways to Compete for Jacksonville Players

By East Alabama Sports Today,

4 days ago

Jacksonville, AL – Once All-Calhoun County offensive linemen, Jacksonville’s Limberis, Smith find their college opportunities … Limberis with Point golf and Smith with Huntingdon ESports

By Joe Medley

Hayden Smith and Zach Limberis spent years side by side as All-Calhoun County offensive linemen for Jacksonville, Limberis at center and Smith at guard. Their friendship naturally led to competition in their favorite activities, and Smith’s attempts to match Limberis at golf went about as expected. “It was not pretty for me,” Smith said. “I was triple bogey, quadruple bogey. I was just out there to have a good time.” Smith got his revenge in their occasional video games. The common thread was competing, and both will get to compete in college.

Smith signed Wednesday to join Huntington College’s newly formed ESports program, and Limberis will take his golf swing to Point University. They made it official in Wednesday’s ceremony in Jacksonville High School’s library. They kept running back Jae-Taj Morris and quarterback Jim Ogle clean. Now, Limberis and Smith play on greens and screens. “It’s very cool,” Limberis said. “It’s very special, very sentimental. “We played together all through high school, so us taking our competitiveness to the next level means something to us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKoTN_0lCGlInt00
Jacksonville High golf coach Jason Walker (left), Zach Limberis and Point University golf coach Maddux Lytle listen as Jacksonville principal Russ Waits speaks at Wednesday’s signing ceremony in the school library. (Photo by Joe Medley)

Limberis’ opportunity came about after encouragement. “My club coach at Anniston Country Club talked to me and said, ‘You’ve a chance to take this to the next level,’” Limberis said. “It was like, ‘The ball’s in your court, so you’ll have to put the work in there and do it.’” Limberis made a swing video and emailed it to Point golf coach Maddux Lytle, who replied and set up a visit, which led to the offer. “I’m super excited for Zach,” said Lytle, who attended Wednesday’s signing. “He has a ton of drive to get better, and that’s something that we look for. “We’ve got a pretty top-notch facility for an NAIA school, and I’m excited to see him kind of grow and flourish and compete for us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVoaI_0lCGlInt00
The new facility for Huntingdon College’s fledgling ESports program, which begins play in the fall. Jacksonville’s Hayden Smith signed Wednesday to play ESports for Huntingdon. (Submitted photo)

Smith will join a program set for its first competitive season, in the fall. Huntingdon hired ESports director Justin Ellis in June, after Ellis founded the esports club at Quinnipiac University. Huntingdon is an NCAA Division III school, and Division III sports don’t offer scholarships. The NCAA doesn’t ESports, however, and Huntingdon scholarships typically cover 35 percent of total cost of attendance, Ellis said. Smith said he’ll get $14,000 annually. “It’s going to cover everything but my room and board,” he said.  ESports has no NCAA divisions. “D-II, D-IIIs and NAIA schools are the ones most likely to win championships than a D-I school right now,” Ellis said. “You could play UCLA one week and a community college in Kansas the next or a school in Canada. “The D-I schools don’t actively recruit for ESports. They have such large populations that, a lot of the time, they’ll just hop on to whoever signs on to their school and say, ‘Oh, if you’re not doing something, come do ESports.’ Huntingdon and other schools you see at the smaller level are actively recruiting players.” While stick-and-ball sports coaches look for measurables, ESports “measurables” come more as intangibles. [ read more… ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHSpH_0lCGlInt00
Huntingdon College’s ESports director Justin Ells (left) talks as Jacksonville’s Hayden Smith and Jacksonville principal Russ Waits looks on during Wednesday’s signing ceremony in the school’s library. (Photo by Joe Medley)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzzjT_0lCGlInt00
Jacksonville High’s Hayden Smith (left) and Zach Limberis sign Wednesday as family members look on in the school’s library. Smith will play ESports for Huntingdon College, and Limberis will play golf for Point University. (Photo by Joe Medley/EASportsToday.com)
