‘The Madness’: Marsha Stephanie Blake, John Ortiz Among 4 Cast In Netflix Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Marsha Stephanie Blake ( When They See Us ), Gabrielle Graham ( Twenties ), John Ortiz ( Promised Land ) and Tamsin Topolski ( Slow Horses) have been cast opposite Colman Domingo in Netflix’s The Madness limited series. The conspiracy thriller hails from Chernin Entertainment via its first-look deal with Netflix, creator and co-showrunner Stephen Belber ( O.G., The Laramie Project) and co-showrunner VJ Boyd ( Justified, S.W.A.T. )

Melissa Benoist Joins 'Masters Of The Universe: Revolution' Voice Cast As Teela; Role Previously Played By Sarah Michelle Gellar

RELATED: 2023 Netflix Pilot & Series Orders

In The Madness, media pundit Muncie Daniels (Domingo) must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family – and his lost ideals – in order to survive.

Blake will play Elena Daniels, the mother of Muncie’s 15-year-old son.

Graham portrays Kallie, the adult daughter of Muncie.

Ortiz plays Franco Quinones, a longtime FBI field agent with strong convictions and a relentless approach to his work .

'Riceboy Sleeps' Scoops Top Canadian Award; NFTS & Netflix Black British Women Scholarship; Modern Films New Digital Space & Tim Burton Heads To Italy - Global Briefs

Topolski portrays Lucie Snipes, a woman at a crossroads in her life who has to choose between right and wrong.

Belber and Boyd executive produce with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kaitlin Dahill for Chernin Entertainment (The North Road Company). Clément Virgo ( Greenleaf ) will direct and executive produce the first two and final two episodes. Quyen Tran ( Maid ) and Jessica Lowrey ( Perry Mason ) will each direct two middle episodes.

Blake received both Emmy and Critics Choice award nominations for her role as Linda McCray in Ava Duvernay’s critically acclaimed Netflix miniseries When They See Us. She was recently seen in The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray limited series for Apple TV+, starring opposite Sam Jackson, and recurring in Random Acts of Flyness. She’s repped by Anonymous Content and Goodman Genow Schenkman.

Ortiz starred as Joe Sandoval in drama series Promised Land, which aired for one season on ABC. On the film side, he recently wrapped filming The Mothership opposite Halle Berry. He’s currently filming a key recurring role in Apple’s Bad Monkey opposite Vince Vaughn. Ortiz is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA and Schreck Rose Dapello.

Graham most recently starred in Lena Waithe’s BET series Twenties and Sundance 2020 movie Possessor by Brandon Cronenberg. She’ll next be seen starring in sci-fi-comedy Relax, I’m From The Future with Rhys Darby. She’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and Thruline Entertainment.

Topolski is in post-production on Nicholas Tomnoy’s thriller What You Wish For. Her other credits include Apple’s Slow Horses, Atlanta and The Rook, among others. She’s repped by Independent Talent Group and Mosaic.

Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Becoming "Unprofessional" On Set Of 'Wednesday' Rewriting Lines From The Script