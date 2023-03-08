Melts Are Returning To Burger King

If you’ve been missing Burger King’s delicious melts recently, we’ve got some good news to share: As of yesterday (Monday, March 6) this popular menu item is back for a limited time. Burger King lovers rejoice!

That’s right: the fast food chain is bringing these toasty, melty sandwiches back to the menu, but you’ll only be able to get them for a few months, so act fast! Customers can also look forward to Spicy Chicken Fries. Lucky us!

Burger King announced the return of their fan-favorite toasted sandwiches, which first hit the chain last year, in a news release. Each one features two slices of toasted bread and two Whopper Jr. patties, melted American cheese, and caramelized onions. And, of course, the restaurant is staying true to its slogan and allowing you to "have it your way" with three varieties of Melts.

The Classic Melt is complete with Stacker Sauce, while the Spicy Melt features jalapenos and a spicy sauce. Finally, the Bacon Melt is topped with (you guessed it) Bacon in addition to Stack sauce. You can try one (or all three!) now through May 14.

Additionally, Burger King is offering up a new, spicy version of their classic Chicken Fries. These are seasoned with a blend of spices for an extra kick. Yum! Just like the Melts, Spicy Chicken fries will be available until May 14.