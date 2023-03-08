Open in App
Tennessee State
See more from this location?
WWL-AMFM

SportsTalk: Tyjae Spears to Saints would be a 'slam dunk' pick

By Jeff Nowak,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUUkN_0lCGkzZF00

NFL free agency is the next stop on the Saints' offseason roadmap, but that won't stop us from looking ahead to the NFL draft -- all the way to the third round, in fact.

Because that's where, if he got there, standout Tulane RB Tyjae Spears would be a steal for the Saints when they got on the clock at No. 71. That's according to WWL's Mike Detillier and Charlie Long as they responded to a texter on SportsTalk this week.

“I know, Mike, you like him," Long said. "I really like him. I think he’d be a slam-dunk pick at 71 if he makes it that far.”

Listen to the full conversation in the player above. Can't see the embed? Click here.

But will he still be on the board at that point? Detillier says it's possible, even if he's more talented than that might indicate, and it's because of something that seems to happen every year.

“I always put a little asterisk next to a running back, because I think they lose value and they get devalued come draft time," he said. "They always get picked a little bit lower than you might think."

Detillier said he only has one first-round-graded running back, and that's Bijan Robinson out of Texas. Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs, UCLA's Zach Charbonnet, Texas A&M's Devin Achane, Ole Miss's Zach Evans and Spears are all graded in a range from early first to late second/early third.

In Spears' Green Wave career, which finished with a monster day in a Cotton Bowl upset of USC, he tallied 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns on 229 carries, while pitching in another 256 yards and 2 TDs as a receiver. Spears showed off his all-around ability during an impressive week of practices at the Senior Bowl, where he was named practice player of the week.

The Saints also have picks at No. 29 and No. 40, but that's likely too early for the former Green Wave running back. It's not dissimilar to 2018, when the Saints traded up to the top of third round to select Kamara, a running back then-head coach Sean Payton had worked out at Tennessee. That decision worked out, of course. Could that be the case again this year? If so, it'd be a dream come true for Spears, who grew up idolizing Reggie Bush as his favorite player.

“If he’s there, it would be really, really tough for me to say ‘nah, I’m not gonna pick him,’ " Detillier continued. "I think he’s that good of a player and I think he would certainly fit a need for this football team.”

The NFL draft kicks off in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Sal Sunseri leaves Nick Saban, Alabama football, joins Deion Sanders' Colorado staff
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Auburn makes top 8 for elite WR Chance Robinson
Auburn, GA1 day ago
Top 50 RB Taylor Tatum selected to play in 2024 Polynesian Bowl
Longview, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LSU offers the No. 1 defensive lineman in 2024 class
Baton Rouge, LA20 hours ago
LSU offers No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Former LSU coach Will Wade closing in on deal to return to coaching in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Four Ohio State Draft Prospects Who Could Keep the New Orleans Saints’ Buckeye Pipeline Going
Columbus, OH2 days ago
South Louisiana already one of nation's most pollen-saturated regions
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
LSP: Woman steals, crashes State Police car
Metairie, LA1 day ago
Texas Longhorns football: Steve Sarkisian acknowledges spring standouts, talks NIL and WR depth after practice
Austin, TX1 day ago
Bryant Scores Gymnastics Hat Trick, Makes LSU History
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Hello, Derek Carr: See top 10 quotes from new Saints QB's intro press conference
New Orleans, LA12 hours ago
WATCH: New DC Austin Armstrong talks Billy Napier reunion, replacing Patrick Toney
Gainesville, FL14 hours ago
Alabama Football: Nick Saban looking for A-Day enthusiasm
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy