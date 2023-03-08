Man indicted after priest killed, body burned in Covington

It’s been a busy day for the Grand Jury in St. Tammany Parish.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office has been given the go-ahead on three violent crime cases involving four defendants.

Among those facing prosecution is Antonio Tyson. Tyson is alleged to have killed retired priest Father Otis Young and his assistant Ruth Prats. The 49-year-old ex-convict is facing on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice for a double homicide that occurred in Covington on November 27, 2022.

Two brothers, DeAnthony Williams, age 18 and Corda Williams, age 16, are facing 2nd degree murder and attempted 2nd degree murder involving two victims in Slidell, November 28, 2022. DeAnthony Williams was also indicted on attempted armed robbery. The 16-year-old Corda Williams will be tried as an adult.

Cody Wetzel, a 20-year-old man from Covington, is set to be tried on numerous underage sex abuse crimes. DA Montgomery’s office says the abuse took place over a 2-year period in Covington, Louisiana when the three victims were between the ages of 7-12 years old.

Late word from District Attorney Warren Montgomery is that Antonio Tyson is on the Death Penalty track.