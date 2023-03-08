San Jose PG&E bomber likely had more attacks planned, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – San Jose police gave more information about the individual they arrested in connection with a series of PG&E transformer bombings recently.

According to the San Jose Police Department , a search of the man’s home revealed he may have been planning other attacks.

The suspect, 35-year-old Peter Karasev, was taken into custody after a thorough investigation including surveillance video of two bombings .

On Jan. 5 around 1 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Snell Ave. on a report of a damaged transformer. A PG&E employee stated that an explosion occurred the night before around 2 a.m.

The employee told them a similar incident had occurred the month before at the 5000 block of Thornwood Dr. in which an explosion caused damage to a transformer.

After Karasev was identified and arrested, police along with help from the FBI conducted a multi-day search of his home.

According to Assistant Police Chief Paul Joseph, they discovered evidence that indicated Karasev was planning other attacks.

"Including a homemade liquid explosive, multiple energetic homemade destructive devices, and multiple suspected destructive devices," he said.

Karasev has since been charged with several crimes, including possession of a destructive device, possession of materials with the intent to make destructive devices, igniting a destructive device with the intent to injure or intimidate, arson, injuring or interfering with electrical lines, and child endangerment.

Karasev was charged with child endangerment because he lived at home with his wife and children.

According to investigators, he was working alone.

