Cincinnati, OH
New York Post

Joe Mixon’s trainer made 911 call from house after shooting

By Ryan Glasspiegel,

4 days ago

A 911 call from the home of Joe Mixon has been released following reports of shots fired.

Earlier this week, police visited the home of the Bengals running back after an incident in which a neighbor said shots were fired from Mixon’s Cincinnati-area home at neighborhood teens who were playing NERF wars.

One youth was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

TMZ reports that Mixon’s trainer, Sean Pena, called 911 from the NFLer’s home and said that “kids” were playing near the house and that they had blocked off the street with their cars.

“One kid was running around brandishing a weapon and he went back to his car and it looked like it was a fake weapon,” Pena said in the 911 call.

“But then I kept watching, watching, watching and then he was screaming something and he went back to his car and he pulled out another weapon.

A 911 call from Joe Mixon’s trainer has been released after reports of shots fired from Mixon’s home.
Getty Images

It looked like a Kel-Tec or something and ran up the back driveway of this house that he had been going up and down, and said, ‘F–k yeah.'”

Pena told the operator that he heard five gunshots before several of the cars of teens “sped off.”

“They’ve been going back and forth,” Pena said, according to Fox19 in Cincinnati .

“They had the road blocked off. There were girls driving a certain car and guys… and everything… One guy, he ran up the grass between the athlete’s house and the other neighbor’s house, and I heard him yelling something while he was brandishing a weapon, and then I heard ‘pop pop pop pop pop!’”

A photo shared to Twitter of Joe Mixon’s home
Twitter / @JordanVilinesTV

Police said that one of the teens was shot in the foot and had initially sought to decline medical attention because his father is a doctor.

There has been no arrest made in the incident, and Mixon has not yet publicly commented on the matter.

Mixon’s sister, Shelonda, told WLWT in Cincinnati that her brother wasn’t involved with the shooting.

“We hope to provide a more comprehensive update to the investigation later this week,” a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriffs Office told TMZ.

