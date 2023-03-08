Joe Mixon’s trainer made 911 call from house after shooting

“They had the road blocked off. There were girls driving a certain car and guys… and everything… One guy, he ran up the grass between the athlete’s house and the other neighbor’s house, and I heard him yelling something while he was brandishing a weapon, and then I heard ‘pop pop pop pop pop!’”
Police said that one of the teens was shot in the foot and had initially sought to decline medical attention because his father is a doctor.
There has been no arrest made in the incident, and Mixon has not yet publicly commented on the matter.
Comments / 0