Ja Morant won’t be charged after police investigate gun video

By Bridget Reilly,

4 days ago

Ja Morant won’t be charged after police investigated the Grizzlies star flashing a gun in a strip club on Saturday, which he broadcast in an Instagram Live video.

The Glendale (Co.) Police Department announced Wednesday its investigation determined “there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime.”

Law enforcement confirmed the incident took place at Shotgun Willies in Glendale during “lawful operating hours.”

“GPD was not able to determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges,” the department said in a release.

“In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type.

“Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint.

Ja Morant will not be charged after police investigated him flashing a gun at a strip club while broadcasting on Instagram Live.
Twitter DJ Akademiks @Akademiks

“The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located.”

Morant, whose minimum two-game suspension was extended at least four more games by the Grizzlies on Wednesday, said in a statement last week he was “going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday that there was “no definitive timeline” for Morant’s return to the team.

Ja Morant was suspended two games by the Grizzlies.
AP

This gun incident came on the heels of two other allegations published by the Washington Post made against the NBA guard.

Morant was accused of hitting a 17-year-old boy in the head last summer at his Tennessee home and then revealing a gun.

He was also accused of threatening a security guard in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Memphis.

