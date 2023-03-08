Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
See more from this location?
New York Post

Video shows GA dad Nathan Millard with mystery man in Baton Rouge before going missing

By Ronny Reyes,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6Rh1_0lCGknDl00

New video of the Georgia father-of-five whose remains were found in Louisiana Monday shows him walking with a mystery man in the hours leading up to his disappearance last month.

Nathan Millard, 42, was seen walking along Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge near or after midnight on February 22 after leaving Happy’s Irish Pub, where he was cut off for allegedly having too much to drink, WBRZ reported .

The video shows the late father accompanied by an unidentified man who keeps falling over, with officials not specifying if it was the same man that Millard was pictured with at his hotel later that day.

The encounter occurred before Millard refused help from a Greyhound bus security guard and went missing, with police finding his body rolled up in a carpet almost two weeks later in an empty lot.

Baton Rouge police said they do not suspect foul play , but that they do believe someone dumped Millard’s body in the lot along Scenic Highway, about three miles from the Marriott hotel he was staying at.

The new video adds to the police’s timeline of Millard’s disappearance, which starts with him visiting Baton Rouge to stake out a prospective gig for his Conyers-based construction company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLASj_0lCGknDl00
A new video showed Nathan Millard, 42, walking with an unidentified man prior to his death.
Baton Rouge Police Department/Facebook

He had gone to a Louisiana State University basketball game on Feb. 22, and later visited the Irish pub with a client, leaving at 11:30 p.m. after he was cut off.

The new video shows Millard walking with the unknown man along Florida Boulevard, where his hotel is located. While the man appeared tipsy and falling over, Millard appeared to be walking normally.

Millard, however, walked past his hotel to the nearby Greyhound bus station, where a security guard offered to call him a ride or call police, but he declined, according to Baton Rouge Cpt. Kevin Heinz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNh5X_0lCGknDl00
Nathan Millard is seen here walking with a mystery man after midnight leaving Happy’s Irish Pub on February 22.
WBRZ

“He didn’t appear to be in distress. She just felt as though he was out of place,” Heinz said of the guard. “He declined that offer and he left there under his own accord.”

The encounter occurred at about 12:30 a.m., with police noting that other security cameras spotted him roaming the neighborhood throughout the night.

Millard was last seen alive at the hotel at around 4:30 a.m., and video from the building shows him accompanied by a man in a white hat and a blue shirt and jeans.

That same morning, Millard’s client called police to request a welfare check on him at 9 a.m. when Millard failed to show up to their meeting and didn’t respond to messages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aafcJ_0lCGknDl00
Millard left with the mystery man after he was cut off for allegedly having too much to drink at the bar.
WBRZ

Millard’s family said investigators told them Tuesday that he likely died of an overdose, local CBS affiliate station WAFB reported.

Millard leaves behind his wife Amber, their 7-year-old daughter, two teenage sons from a previous marriage and two teenage stepsons.

Amber said she last spoke with her husband when he FaceTimed her to show her the seats he and his client secured for the LSU basketball game.

“It was not anything I ever thought would be my last call,” Amber said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Man who found Georgia dad Nathan Millard’s body describes grisly scene
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Mystery surrounds missing GA dad found wrapped in carpet — even after cause of death revealed
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago
No signs of foul play: Authorities give update on businessman found dead rolled in carpet
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Madison Brooks death: Leaked video of LSU student triggers family outrage
Baton Rouge, LA16 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
Cop and 'Fantastic' Dad of 2 Dies After Falling from Bridge While Chasing Alleged Carjacking Suspect
Fountain, CO27 days ago
Mississippi Cops Shot a 15-Year-Old in the Head. Four Months Later, They Haven’t Released The Video.
Gulfport, MS29 days ago
15-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Apparently Shot in Head While in Bed, 3 Suspects Arrested
Peachtree City, GA17 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL11 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Bruised, bloodied Illinois woman tells store clerk she's kidnapped before she's dragged away, police say
Dolton, IL20 days ago
Fugitive Murder Convict Found Dead in Minnesota Park
Minneapolis, MN14 days ago
Heart-stopping video captures man fatally shooting co-worker in Buffalo store
Buffalo, NY16 days ago
Parents Charged in Death of 3-Year-Old Girl with Autism Who Drowned in Lake
Michigan City, IN23 days ago
Woman dies in car accident after family appears in doc about sister’s crash
Newport, NY3 days ago
Missing Indiana 14-year-old Emily Barger was found 'abandoned' at male suspect's 'hiding location,' police say
Attica, IN2 days ago
A Louisiana Police Officer Was Arrested After Fatally Shooting An Unarmed Black Man
Shreveport, LA18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy