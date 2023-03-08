Open in App
West Hollywood, CA
Page Six

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spotted hugging on date night amid romance rumors

By Leah Bitsky,

4 days ago

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny showed some subtle PDA during a night out together amid ongoing speculation that they’re dating .

The two were seen embracing each other after grabbing a group dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday night, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Jenner, 27, had a warm smile on her face as she parted ways with the Puerto Rican rapper, 28.

The affectionate moment between the “Kardashians” star and Bad Bunny occurred after the duo grabbed dinner together. They were joined by the reality star’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, as well as their close friend Taco, whose real name is Travis Bennett.

Kendall and Kylie were snapped surrounded by their security as they made their way out of the restaurant.

Their PDA further fueled rumors the two are an item.
The Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID
She intimately wrapped her arm around his neck.
The Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

We’re told Kendall and Kylie arrived first, followed by Bad Bunny but they all left the restaurant together at around 10 p.m. They each left in separate vehicles.

The supermodel was dressed in a long trench coat worn over a sweater, while her 25-year-old sister wore a black minidress and sunglasses. Meanwhile, the “Dave” star, 28, wore a green cardigan over a T-shirt and Bad Bunny rocked a bomber jacket and a backward baseball cap.

Last month, the rapper and Kendall were both seen dining at Beverly Hills, Calif. eatery Wally’s for dinner, though they both left through separate exits. At the time, Page Six was told Justin and Hailey Bieber were also spotted at the restaurant for what could have been a double date.

They were joined by Kylie Jenner.
The Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID
Taco also joined in on the evening.
The Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Their public outing came just days after rumors swirled that he and Kendall were a couple thanks to a blind item posted by gossip blog DeuxMoi .

“This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private LA club last night,” the post had claimed.

The owner of the Instagram account also claimed, “I have witnesses on the scene who saw her [Jenner] leave the club. Kendall left the club, got into her car, two minutes later they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around.”

Bad Bunny and Kendall were seen surrounded by security.
The Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID
The supermodel and singer sparked dating rumors last month.
The Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

And the “Kardashians” star’s ex-boyfriend, Devin Booker, further fueled rumors that she had moved on with the Grammy winner when the athlete unfollowed her on Instagram in late February.

Kendall and Booker, 26, broke up for good in October 2022 with sources claiming at the time that they ended things over conflicting work schedules. She had been dating the Phoenix Suns player on and off since 2020.

A source claimed at the time that the 818 Tequila founder wasn’t looking for anything serious after their split.

Bad Bunny was spotted dining with Jenner at Beverly Hills hot spot Wally’s last month.
Getty Images for CinemaCon
Kendall broke up with Devin Booker last October.
Instagram/@kendalljenner

“She’s been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level, and is really focused on work,” a source told E! News last November, noting that “she’s not really open to dating right now.”

Kendall has previously been romantically linked to Harry Styles, Nick Jonas, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, and Anwar Hadid, among others.

Reps for Bad Bunny and Kendall did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

