Open in App
Galveston, TX
See more from this location?
New York Post

More than 300 mysteriously sickened on Texas-Mexico cruise ship

By Natalie O'Neill,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FzaEw_0lCGkjgr00

More than 300 people were struck by a mysterious sickness on a cruise ship voyage from Texas to Mexico and back, the Centers U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

At least 284 passengers and 34 crew members fell ill with vomiting and diarrhea aboard Princess Cruises’ Ruby Princess between Feb. 26 and March 5, according to the CDC, which is investigating the outbreak.

The CDC sent a team of epidemiologists to probe the possible virus that tore through the ship after it docked in Galveston, Texas on March 5, the Houston Chronicle reported .

But health officials have yet to determine what caused the mass illness.

Cruise ship officials tried to address the outbreak by increasing cleaning and disinfection and altering passengers to outbreak, according to the CDC.

They also collected stool samples from sick people and sent them to the CDC to attempt to identify the cause of the illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nlzrb_0lCGkjgr00
The CDC is investigating why more than 300 people fell ill on a cruise from Texas to Mexico and back.
Port of Galveston/Facebook

A Princess Cruises’  spokeswoman said the illness was likely due to a highly contagious norovirus, sometimes dubbed the “cruise ship virus ,” reported CBS News .

There were a total of 2,881 passengers aboard the ship, and roughly 10 percent were infected.

It wasn’t clear if anyone had been hospitalized.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Over 300 Passengers and Crew Members Fall Sick on Ruby Princess Cruise Ship
Galveston, TX4 days ago
MEXICO: Missing Americans from S.C. found; 2 dead; 1 wounded; 1 unharmed
Myrtle Beach, SC5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman found dead in cabin on Carnival Sunshine cruise ship traveling from Bahamas to South Carolina
Charleston, SC6 days ago
Punches thrown, chaos erupts aboard Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Viral post about bug in food leads to discovery of nearly 20 dead roaches at popular Florida chicken joint
Pensacola, FL16 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
The most affordable place to buy a beach house in Florida in 2023
Deerfield Beach, FL25 days ago
Boat crashes into Florida bridge, leaving 10 people struggling in river, rescuers say
Cape Coral, FL13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy