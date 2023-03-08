Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama offers 2024 DT, Utah commit Isaia Faga

By Brody Smoot,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bllJ_0lCGj99r00

The Alabama coaching staff seems to be recruiting Central High School in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Tide have extended offers to three Red Devils in Rydarrius Morgan, Cameron Coleman, and Isaia Faga.

Over the weekend, Alabama offered Faga. Faga has been a Utah verbal commit since December.

As a junior, Faga recorded 27 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. His size and versatility in the trenches stand out in his highlight tape.

Despite being committed to the Utes, Faga could look to re-open his recruitment with recent offers from schools like Alabama, Auburn, Missouri, and Washington.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Isaia Faga’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 35 76

Rivals 3 – 26 24

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 3 – 21 36

247 Composite 3 543 28 54

Vitals

Hometown Phenix City, Alabama

Projected Position Defensive tackle

Height 6-2

Weight 275

Class 2024

Other offers

  • Utah (committed)
  • Missouri
  • Purdue
  • Washington
