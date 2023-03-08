Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama offers 2025 4-Star QB Antwann Hill

By Brody Smoot,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vObQr_0lCGipfZ00

Alabama’s coaching staff extended an offer to 2025 quarterback Antwann Hill over the weekend. Hill was in Tuscaloosa for Junior Day.

Hill plays for Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia. As a junior, Hill threw for 3,663 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also completed 70.5% of his passes thrown.

His talent has not gone unnoticed as a handful of SEC programs have already offered him. Hill has also taken visits to Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Florida State.

Not to mention, he had already taken two other visits to Alabama prior to his Junior Day visit. He made trips to Tuscaloosa back in 2021 when he was just freshman.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Antwann Hill’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 81 8 7

Rivals – 64 – –

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 – – –

247 Composite 4 57 7 5

Vitals

Hometown Warner Robins, Georgia

Projected Position Quarterback

Height 6-5

Weight 215

Class 2025

Other offers

