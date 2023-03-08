Argument over tree leads to shooting, police say

NICOMA PARK, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Nicoma Park Police Department says a dispute between neighbors over some landscaping sent one to the hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the scene near NE 23rd St. and N Anderson Rd. around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers found one man shot twice. He was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Officials say the incident began as an argument between neighbors over a tree in one of their yards.

The suspect was taken into custody.

No other information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.