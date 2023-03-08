Open in App
Panama City, FL
See more from this location?
WMBB

Panama City Ward 2 polling location is changing

By Emma Riley,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMd5L_0lCGiAv800

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Elections officials are making a change that will impact some Panama City voters.

They’re changing the polling location for Ward 2.

It’s moving from the Glenwood Community Center to the A.D. Harris Learning Village on East 11th Street.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said the Glenwood Community Center is not eligible to be used because of a federal grant and the way the building was actually built.

Class Act: Rookie teacher winning all the competitions

“It’s in the contract that they agreed never to use that site for any political purposes, for precincts for voting,” Andersen said. “So, that’s the reason we can no longer use the city or ourselves here at the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office for a voting site. I think it’s important that the public be aware that that decision was based on the actual legal requirements of when that building was built and what that the purpose of that building could be.”

Andersen said that early voting for the April 18th election has been moved to city hall.

To check your voter registration or assigned polling location, you can visit their website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Panama City, FL newsLocal Panama City, FL
PCB City Council passes additional spring break laws
Panama City Beach, FL3 days ago
Bay County mayoral and commissioner candidates go head-to-head in civic forum
Panama City, FL3 days ago
Bay County businesses sponsor schools in new chamber initiative
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Panama City Beach proposing two charter amendments on April ballot
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
Panama City Beach officials meet with federal lobbyists in DC
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
Marianna hires new city manager
Marianna, FL2 days ago
Digging up Panama City’s past
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Five amazing breakfast options in Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach, FL6 hours ago
‘SpringFling’ returns to Bay County after 20 years
Panama City Beach, FL5 hours ago
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Rue
Panama City, FL3 days ago
Great bills of fire: ATM burns in downtown Panama City
Panama City, FL3 days ago
City of Niceville proposes new aquatic center
Niceville, FL3 days ago
Former Panama City department head sentenced after embezzling more than $1 million
Panama City, FL3 days ago
Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Panama City
Panama City, FL3 days ago
“Tyndall Connects” event aims to strengthen community bonds
Panama City, FL3 days ago
Emerald Coast Cruzin’ Car Show continues
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Blast from the past in Panama City Beach this weekend
Panama City Beach, FL3 days ago
Sailboat sinks North of Crab Island
Destin, FL3 days ago
Marianna helps longtime employee into new home post-Hurricane Michael
Marianna, FL3 days ago
Brooks St. turns to one-way road for $171 million dollar bridge project
Fort Walton Beach, FL3 days ago
UPDATE: Highway 20 intersection reopened after fatal accident
Blountstown, FL8 hours ago
Man o’ war invade the Panhandle
Santa Rosa Beach, FL1 day ago
Drug bust leads to five arrests in Bay County
Callaway, FL3 days ago
Severe weather threat Sunday, then cooler this week
Panama City, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy