Sterling, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police arrest armed robbery suspects after pursuit from New Hampshire to Sterling, Mass.

By Bryan Lambert,

2 days ago
Three suspects wanted for armed robbery were arrested Wednesday afternoon after police pursued them from New Hampshire to Sterling, Massachusetts.

Members of the Boxborough Police Department and Massachusetts State Police began to pursue the suspects before congested roadways forced them to abandon the chase, an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The vehicle was then reported to be stopped on Meetinghouse Road in Sterling. A perimeter was established while Air Wing, STOP Team and K-9 units arrived. The three suspects were then arrested and transported to the Leominster Barracks for processing.

Police identify the suspects as Isaiah Graham, 20, of New York, Lacine Cisse, 21, of New York, and Aguibou Karambe, 20, of New York.

They will be arraigned at Clinton District Court on Thursday for Receiving Stolen Property +$1200.

An MSP Marine Unit is also investigating a body of water in West Boylston in order to search for a possible bit of evidence that may have been discarded by the suspects while they fled.

It is unsure if MSP will be filing additional charges, but motor vehicle charges may be filed from a local PD as there were several other departments involved in the pursuit.

