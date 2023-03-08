Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
See more from this location?
CBS 42

Alabama’s Brandon Miller speaks publicly for first time since Jamea Harris’ death

By AJ Holliday,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVXit_0lCGh08u00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — University of Alabama star freshman Brandon Miller spoke to the media for the first time since his name was mentioned in the investigation of Jamea Harris’ death .

His name was brought up in court by authorities as having delivered the gun on the night of the shooting at the request of Miles . Miller has not been charged with a crime.

“I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night,” Miller said. “This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that.”

Man accused of kidnapping, killing Aniah Blanchard pleads not guilty

Miller was recently named SEC Player of the Year, SEC Freshman of the Year. Miller was announced as one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Award, given to the top small forward in Division I. He is the first SEC player to win both player of the year and freshman of year since Anthony Davis in 2012 with Kentucky. He was, however, not named one of 15 finalists for the Wooden Award, given to the best player in college basketball. Miller is a projected top-five pick in the NBA draft.

The UA has said that Miller is a cooperating witness and not a suspect in this case.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Alabama earns No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament
Tuscaloosa, AL9 hours ago
No. 4 Alabama finishes off SEC title double dip at tourney
Tuscaloosa, AL12 hours ago
Miller scores 18 as No. 4 Alabama cruises at SEC quarters
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Auburn men’s basketball tipping off SEC Tournament against Arkansas
Auburn, AL3 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
McDonald’s employee accused of stealing $500 from register before walking off job in Louisiana
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Darius Miles, Michael Davis indicted on capital murder charges in fatal Tuscaloosa shooting
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Startling Evidence: Hitman Taped 'Baretta' Star Robert Blake's Phone Call About Wife Bonny Lee Bakley
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Sylacauga juvenile killed in homicide; cash reward offered
Sylacauga, AL3 days ago
‘This is a sad time’: Sylacauga residents speak out after student killed in shooting
Sylacauga, AL4 days ago
4-month-old girl dies because of homicide, Birmingham police investigating
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Alabama A&M student killed in shooting near campus
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Outraged Orlando Residents Demand Accountability from Governor DeSantis
Orlando, FL1 day ago
2 indicted for scam calls targeting elderly Alabama residents
Palm Bay, FL3 days ago
Tuscaloosa County man pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter in fatal boat crash
Greensboro, AL2 days ago
Remembering the deadliest mass shooting in Alabama history
Samson, AL2 days ago
Skeletal remains found in Georgia
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Man discovered dead in Shades Creek off I-65
Homewood, AL11 hours ago
1 dead after Birmingham crash
Birmingham, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy