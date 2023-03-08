Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
CBS 42

Woman reunited with cat found in Las Vegas 1 year after disappearing from home in Alabama

By Drew Taylor,

4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — After 14 months and nearly 2,000 miles, a long-lost cat has finally been brought back home to Alabama.

On Wednesday, Raven was reunited with her owner, Tracey Cost, at Birmingham–Shuttlesworth International Airport. Raven first went missing in December 2021 and was recently found in Las Vegas .

It took a bit of time, but Raven made the flight back home to Cost, who raised her since she was just a few days old.

“Best day ever,” Cost said. “I cannot believe I’m holding her again. This is wonderful.”

Cost said she’s ready to get Raven back home and to their regular routine.

