St. Paul announces new street parking ban, here’s what you need to know

St. Paul is implementing a one-sided street parking ban starting on Friday as the city, and much of the state, prepares for another round of snow storms that continue to add to this winter’s total accumulation.

Under the ban, no parking will be allowed on the even side of residential streets throughout the city in order to make room for emergency vehicles.

“The safety of our residents, workers, and visitors is our top priority in Saint Paul,” Mayor Carter said in a press release. “This action will help ensure our emergency services and Public Works can keep our streets safe and passable.”

St. Paul Public Works officials say our record snowfall this winter has narrowed many residential streets, making it difficult for emergency vehicles to get through. The city will be ticketing and towing vehicles violating the new restriction.

The one-sided ban is in effect until April 15 unless the city lifts it earlier if snow begins to clear.

In order to help residents avoid receiving a ticket or getting towed, the city created a one-sided parking map, which can be accessed here .