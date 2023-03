SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Wednesday’s practice in Sacramento, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox briefly talks about Thursday’s nationally televised matchup with the New York Knicks, says his sore hamstring that kept him out of Monday’s game with New Orleans feels 100 percent to play in the next game, but admits he’s still plays with wrist soreness.

