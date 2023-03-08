Open in App
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews repairing sewer main break on James Island

By Sophie Brams,

4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officials are urging the public to avoid swimming in the James Island creek following a sewer main break.

A fisherman on the bridge at Harbor View Road alerted Charleston Water System of the spill Wednesday morning, according to spokesperson Mike Saia.

Saia said pump stations surrounding the break are being pumped out to stop the release of sewage into the creek. The spill volume is unknown at this time.

Repairs to the 16-inch sewer main are expected to be completed this week.

Drivers should expect potential traffic delays in the area and people are encouraged to avoid any water-based activities until further notice.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified.

