Illinois State Trooper hospitalized in 8th Scotts Law crash of 2023

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police are investigating the 8th “Scott’s Law” crash of the year after a trooper’s squad car was hit along Interstate 75.

According to the ISP, the trooper was in a construction zone with emergency lights on when a semi drove through the barricades, hitting an exit sign and the trooper’s car.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

The driver of the semi, Thomas Mbongo, 46, of Urbana, was cited for a failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and a Scott’s Law violation.

Scott’s Law mandates that as drivers approach an emergency vehicle, they are required to slow down and move into an unoccupied lane.

A first offense of the law results in a fine of $250 or more. If an injury is caused, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended between 6 months and 2 years.

