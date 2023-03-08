Open in App
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Spotify makes big update with 'entirely new' home feed

By Scripps News,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hv8Zl_0lCGbbsW00

Music streaming platform Spotify will reveal its largest update to the platform in over ten years with an "entirely new" home feed, according to the company's CEO and founder Daniel Ek.

Ek said the feed will be "completely redesigned from the ground up."

The changes are expected to come with an update on Wednesday and the CEO said users will then "see a lot more interactive content."

Ek made the comments on CBS and said it is his hope that users will see Spotify "come alive."

The streaming service said it's the largest update for the platform since the app became available on phones over a decade ago.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
A North Carolina pastor narrowly escaped death after his wife stopped doctors from prematurely harvesting his organs
Wilkesboro, NC2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Epic stare down leads to wild NBA brawl
Denver, CO2 days ago
The Strange Disappearance of the Sodder Children
Fayetteville, WV17 hours ago
Another Peppa Pig theme park to open
North Richland Hills, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy