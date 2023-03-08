Kingsport to offer help for some families behind on water bills

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A partnership between the City of Kingsport and the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency resulted in a temporary program to help families who have overdue water bills.

A release from the city states that the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will provide help in the form of credit to households who qualify.

Below is a breakdown of who qualifies for assistance through the program:

Single-person household if they earn less than $26,469

Two-person household if they earn less than $34,613

Three-person household if they earn less than $42,757

Four-person household if they earn less than $50,952

According to the city, if any household qualifies and owes at least $10 on their water bill, a $250 credit will be provided. If that amount does not cover the overdue total, the program could provide more credit.

The release states anyone needing immediate help due to a cut-off notice should apply in person at the Kingsport Neighborhood Service Center at V.O. Dobbins, located at 301 Louis Street. Residents applying in person should use the south entrance and bring with them a copy of at least one social security card, a copy of a driver’s license or other ID and proof of income for the past 30 days.

The program is set to run through the end of September 2023. The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency dispensed $365,000 in funds for the program.

To learn more about applying for the program, call the agency at 423-246-6180. A Frequently Asked Questions sheet about the program can be found below:

LIHWAP – FAQ by Murry Lee on Scribd

The City of Kingsport has also changed its policy regarding delinquent utility bills. Whereas previously the city’s policy allowed payment arrangements for bills to extend six months and water would be cut off if one payment was missed, the new policy extends that time period to one year, and city staff can delay cutoffs.

According to the city, more than 500 Kingsport utility customers will be aided by the policy change.

“This change in policy gives us and our customers more flexibility in resolving delinquent accounts,” said Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds in the release.

