WKRN News 2

Colorado police not filing charges against Ja Morant for video

By Autumn Scott,

4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Police in Glendale, Colorado announced Wednesday that no charges will be filed against Ja Morant after a video appeared to show the Grizzlies superstar holding a gun in a club.

Anthony Davis leads Lakers past Grizz without Ja, 112-103

Glendale Police said during the investigation, they were not able to determine probable cause existed for the filing of any charges.

Police also said they didn’t receive any calls at the nightclub regarding a weapon, no one filed a complaint, and no disturbances were reported.

“Although the video was concerning, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime,” according to a press release.

No timetable for Ja Morant’s return during ‘healing process’

Morant streamed the video on his Instagram account early Saturday morning hours after playing in Denver.

Following in incident, Morant was suspended for two games as the NBA conducted an investigation into the incident. However, coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday there was no timetable for when Morant will return to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway voiced his support for Morant Tuesday, saying in part, “We’re all praying for Ja. I’m here for Ja. I’m really close to the family. Not as close to Ja. We’re just praying for him.”

